Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, STEVE LYNN
HOMESLESS EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE
7112 Moreview Rd Chattanooga, 374124140
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BARKER, TONEY LEE
1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
BAUGH, TANYA RENA
4218 WILKESVIEW DR.
HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL
319 GARDEN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM
593 Ford Cir E Melbourne, 329353913
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COYLE, ANNA
5223 CLEMMONS RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DANIEL, JACOB RYAN
3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
EVANS, ALPHONZO
UNKNOWN COLUMBUS,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER
---
GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR
414 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HADDEN, VICKIE RENEE
230 DAVIS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HINDMAN, JESSICA
10328 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
424 GLENN HILL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I DRUG HEROIN)
---
HOLLIFIELD, JOHNATHAN PAUL
1160 BANCROFT RD MC DONALD, 373535059
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER ANTON
6305 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KELLEY, TERRY L
1033 HOLLYWOOD RD. APT.I3 ATLANTA, 30318
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LAND, JESSE LEE
20 LOGANS CHARGE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MENDOZA, ENRIQUE
8967 PINEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOON, JOHN HENRY
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
OLIVER, JASON LEBRON
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEREZ, ORLANDO REYNOSO
3623 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
524 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE
3606 CENTRAL AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 374101412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEDERAL
---
RAY, DAVID LEBRON
4043 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374101719
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SMITH, DORIS ANN
413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111326
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STOCKS, MIRACLE NAJI
2729 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
4304 DORRIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON
663 WINDOW ROCK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
2729 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374071122
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WILSON, JOSHUA RAY
115 IGOU FERRY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA
2740 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073604
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WORLEY, AMBER JO MICHELLE
4113 10TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED OR SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
YOUNG, COSHA A
3015 Dee Dr Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION