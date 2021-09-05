Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVE LYNN

HOMESLESS EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE

7112 Moreview Rd Chattanooga, 374124140

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BARKER, TONEY LEE

1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

BAUGH, TANYA RENA

4218 WILKESVIEW DR.

HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL319 GARDEN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM593 Ford Cir E Melbourne, 329353913Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---COYLE, ANNA5223 CLEMMONS RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305PUBLIC INTOXICATION---DANIEL, JACOB RYAN3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---EVANS, ALPHONZOUNKNOWN COLUMBUS,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallOTHER---GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR414 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HADDEN, VICKIE RENEE230 DAVIS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HINDMAN, JESSICA10328 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRABooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM424 GLENN HILL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION SCHEDULE I DRUG HEROIN)---HOLLIFIELD, JOHNATHAN PAUL1160 BANCROFT RD MC DONALD, 373535059Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER ANTON6305 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KELLEY, TERRY L1033 HOLLYWOOD RD. APT.I3 ATLANTA, 30318Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LAND, JESSE LEE20 LOGANS CHARGE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---MENDOZA, ENRIQUE8967 PINEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOON, JOHN HENRY701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---OLIVER, JASON LEBRON630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEREZ, ORLANDO REYNOSO3623 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN524 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE3606 CENTRAL AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 374101412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEDERAL---RAY, DAVID LEBRON4043 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374101719Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---SMITH, DORIS ANN413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, EQUATA MARIE802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111326Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STOCKS, MIRACLE NAJI2729 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA4304 DORRIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON663 WINDOW ROCK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WEBB, BILLY HAROLD2729 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374071122Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WILSON, JOSHUA RAY115 IGOU FERRY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA2740 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073604Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WORLEY, AMBER JO MICHELLE4113 10TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED OR SUSPENDED LICENSE---YOUNG, COSHA A3015 Dee Dr Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION