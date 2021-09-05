 Sunday, September 5, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVE LYNN 
HOMESLESS EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE 
7112 Moreview Rd Chattanooga, 374124140 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BARKER, TONEY LEE 
1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
BAUGH, TANYA RENA 
4218 WILKESVIEW DR.

HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL 
319 GARDEN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM 
593 Ford Cir E Melbourne, 329353913 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COYLE, ANNA 
5223 CLEMMONS RD. EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DANIEL, JACOB RYAN 
3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
EVANS, ALPHONZO 
UNKNOWN COLUMBUS, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER
---
GOLDSMITH, JESSICA TAYLOR 
414 SHADOW PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HADDEN, VICKIE RENEE 
230 DAVIS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
HINDMAN, JESSICA 
10328 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM 
424 GLENN HILL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION SCHEDULE I DRUG HEROIN)
---
HOLLIFIELD, JOHNATHAN PAUL 
1160 BANCROFT RD MC DONALD, 373535059 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER ANTON 
6305 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KELLEY, TERRY L 
1033 HOLLYWOOD RD. APT.I3 ATLANTA, 30318 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LAND, JESSE LEE 
20 LOGANS CHARGE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MENDOZA, ENRIQUE 
8967 PINEY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOON, JOHN HENRY 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 312 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
OLIVER, JASON LEBRON 
630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEREZ, ORLANDO REYNOSO 
3623 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
524 LATIMORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
RAMSEY, TOMMY TYRONE 
3606 CENTRAL AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 374101412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEDERAL
---
RAY, DAVID LEBRON 
4043 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374101719 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS 
2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SMITH, DORIS ANN 
413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE 
802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111326 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STOCKS, MIRACLE NAJI 
2729 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA 
4304 DORRIS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL JACKSON 
663 WINDOW ROCK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
2729 6th Ave Chattanooga, 374071122 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
WILSON, JOSHUA RAY 
115 IGOU FERRY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA 
2740 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073604 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WORLEY, AMBER JO MICHELLE 
4113 10TH AVE CHATTANOOA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED OR SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
YOUNG, COSHA A 
3015 Dee Dr Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


September 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 4, 2021

Police Blotter: Alarm At Lookouts' Stadium, But Only Knocked Over Cups Found; Spider Web Crack In Car Window Caused By Heat, Not Vandalism

September 4, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, STEVE LYNN HOMESLESS EASTRIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank Booked for Previous Charges or ... (click for more)

Police were called to the Lookouts' Stadium at 201 Power Alley in response to a burglar alarm in the concession area. Police checked the area but found no open gates to get into the stadium. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARKER, MEGAN J 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY --- BENFORD, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, STEVE LYNN HOMESLESS EASTRIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ASHLEY, REMINGTON DALE 7112 Moreview Rd Chattanooga, 374124140 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVERS ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Alarm At Lookouts' Stadium, But Only Knocked Over Cups Found; Spider Web Crack In Car Window Caused By Heat, Not Vandalism

Police were called to the Lookouts' Stadium at 201 Power Alley in response to a burglar alarm in the concession area. Police checked the area but found no open gates to get into the stadium. After making contact with the keyholder, police walked through the stadium with him. There were a few open doors within the stadium, however the keyholder said there was no obvious theft at ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Appalling Walk At The Chattanooga Riverfront - And Response (3)

I recently took a walk through downtown Chattanooga. I was appalled. The Trail of Tears water had homeless people cleaning dirty laundry. Then I walked under the Walnut Street Bridge and there were over 20 rats running around, unfazed by my presence, and multiple homeless camps. The weeds were largely overgrown and unkempt. The riverfront is a huge draw for tourism. I was ... (click for more)

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response (2)

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 0-0 Tie

The Red Wolves went on the road to Fort Lauderdale Saturday night to increase their unbeaten streak to a record 14 matches, while also solidifying their standing at the top of the USL League One Standings. Rafa Mentzingen got the nod at striker from Manager Jimmy Obleda who looked to find a new dynamic in the final third. The side was heavily changed from the Toronto match which ... (click for more)

Lee Women Win 3-0 Over Visiting Trevecca

The sixth-ranked Lee University women’s soccer team opened the 2021 season with a 3-0 victory over a battling Trevecca Nazarene University club of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference on a near perfect Saturday afternoon on the Lee Soccer Field. The Lady Flames will hit the road and face two more Great Midwest Athletic Conference teams on Thursday (Ohio Dominican) and Saturday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors