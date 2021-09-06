 Monday, September 6, 2021 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

CHI Memorial And BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Reach New Agreement

Monday, September 6, 2021

 CHI Memorial and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced today they have reached a new three-year agreement.  The new contract allows BlueCross members with commercial and Medicare Advantage plans to use services at CHI Memorial, CHI Memorial Medical Group, and The Chattanooga Heart Institute on an in-network basis 

The two parties have been negotiating for the past several months on a new contract.

The new agreement enables BlueCross and CHI Memorial to move forward together in serving members and patients, providing peace of mind during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

 

“Our focus remains where it has always been - on the people of this community who trust us to provide for their healthcare needs. This new agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will ensure we can continue providing cost-effective, high-quality, award-winning healthcare our patients expect and deserve,” shares Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial. “While these negotiations were difficult at times, especially in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, we are glad to come together and prevent a disruption.

“We always strive to balance quality, access, and affordability in our networks, and sometimes that can be challenging. We’re pleased to continue our relationship with CHI Memorial, who has provided quality care to our Chattanooga area members for many years,” said Todd Ray, senior vice president of corporate provider network management and Medicare products at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

CHI Memorial and BlueCross leaders expressed appreciation for the patience and support of their customers and community members as they worked through the negotiations.

Patients can continue using CHI Memorial, CHI Memorial Medical Group, and The Chattanooga Heart Institute for services on an in-network basis without interruption of coverage.



Man, 28, Shot On Through Street in Driveby Late Monday Morning

A 28-year-old man was shot on Through Street late Monday morning. At approximately 11:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3300 block of Through Street on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. ... (click for more)

Man, 34, Shot On South Hawthorne Street While Standing Near His Vehicle

A 34-year-old man was shot on S. Hawthorne Street on Sunday evening. At approximately 5:38 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2600 block of South Hawthorne on a report of a person shot. While en route, officers were advised that a person had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed ... (click for more)

Hospitals Requiring Health Care Workers To Get Vaccinated Are Making The Correct Choice

It was with dismay that I read the commentary on vaccine mandates for health care workers. This is not a new or PC tactic. Many health care facilities have required its employees to get the flu shot for years. As health care institutions and providers of care to our most vulnerable, we have a duty to provide the safest environment in which they obtain their evaluation and treatment. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)

Will You Win Your Fantasy Football League? Characteristics Of Winning And Losing Fantasy Football Teams

As the beginning of the 2021-2022 NFL season approaches, nearly fifty million Americans have already drafted their fantasy football lineups. While many are entering this fantasy season with high hopes, years worth of proven fantasy drafting strategies will be quick to either validate those hopes or prove them to be mere delusions. Below are some of the best post-draft characteristics ... (click for more)


