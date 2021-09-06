CHI Memorial And BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Reach New Agreement

CHI Memorial and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced today they have reached a new three-year agreement. The new contract allows BlueCross members with commercial and Medicare Advantage plans to use services at CHI Memorial, CHI Memorial Medical Group, and The Chattanooga Heart Institute on an in-network basis.

The two parties have been negotiating for the past several months on a new contract. The new agreement enables BlueCross and CHI Memorial to move forward together in serving members and patients, providing peace of mind during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Our focus remains where it has always been - on the people of this community who trust us to provide for their healthcare needs. This new agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will ensure we can continue providing cost-effective, high-quality, award-winning healthcare our patients expect and deserve,” shares Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial. “While these negotiations were difficult at times, especially in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, we are glad to come together and prevent a disruption.

“We always strive to balance quality, access, and affordability in our networks, and sometimes that can be challenging. We’re pleased to continue our relationship with CHI Memorial, who has provided quality care to our Chattanooga area members for many years,” said Todd Ray, senior vice president of corporate provider network management and Medicare products at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

CHI Memorial and BlueCross leaders expressed appreciation for the patience and support of their customers and community members as they worked through the negotiations.

Patients can continue using CHI Memorial, CHI Memorial Medical Group, and The Chattanooga Heart Institute for services on an in-network basis without interruption of coverage.