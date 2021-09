Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, ALDEN LEBRON

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BASTIAN, LORI KATHERINE

995 HWY 157 LOOKOUT MTN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BIVENS, DREQUAN TARRICK

3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064445

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED

POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM

---

BROWN, LISA SEXTON

599 BESSIE JONES RD Jasper, 373476116

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUTLER, TEDDY LEROY

439 DETOUR RD SODDY DAISY, 37321

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CONYERS, RYAN LATRELL

4411 DRUMMOND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

---

COPE, ANDREW J

2219 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DUI

---

COX, MARIA THERESA

4511 A Hixson Pike Hixson, 373435068

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.---DAVIS, JARRETT DEJUAN103 SEQUOIA DR Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 374063130Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DOHRN, LANCE ROBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA1433 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---FRANKS, RACHEL MICHELLE2360 SARGENT DAYL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENLEY, JUSTIN LINEAR10 FOUNTAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HODGE, ANDREA LASHAUN10616 MCFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOLLAND, ERIC L5409 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---HOWARD LACY, VALERIE S1518 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JACKSON, SHADARYLA LEVONDRA3003 EAST 34TH STREET APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JARRETT, ANGEL CHAMPAGNE2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENKINS, JEREMY MATTHEW1524 RIDGE POINT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDUI---NEAL, COURTNEY JEVETTE8675 TRADE WIND CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NOLASCO, ALEXANDER2805 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NORWOOD, TOMMY710 LOCUST ST KNOXVILLE, 37902Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NORWOOD, WESLEY DEMETRIS4001 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---PATRICK, JOHN D735 E 10TH ST APT 3L Chattanooga, 374032929Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE756 ENCHANTED VIEW DRIVE APT 234 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SANDERS, ROBIN LEANN843 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STALLINGS, ALAINA M6213 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $2000---THOMPSON, PAUL MARSHAL4733 Tessie Ln Hixson, 373434378Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---WELBORN, JEREMY LEE2531 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY APT 24 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)