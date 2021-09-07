17-Year-Old Charged In Beech Street Shooting; 2nd Suspect Sought

Chattanooga robbery investigators have arrested a male juvenile suspect in the shooting that occurred on Friday in the 1700 block of South Beech Street.
The 17-year-old suspect is charged with especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Warrants for especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm are on file for a second suspect, Forest Walker, 22.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Walker, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 and ask to speak with a robbery Investigator or submit a tip in the CPD mobile app.
Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.
On Friday at approximately 6:47 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Beech Street on a report of a person shot.
Officers located a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers learned that the victim was shot in what appeared to be a robbery. Investigators learned that the victim was walking in the yard of a nearby residence when he was approached by two people, one of whom was armed.
The victim attempted to flee at which point the suspect began firing, striking the victim.