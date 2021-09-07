17-Year-Old Charged In Beech Street Shooting; 2nd Suspect Sought

Chattanooga robbery investigators have arrested a male juvenile suspect in the shooting that occurred on Friday in the 1700 block of South Beech Street.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.





Warrants for especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm are on file for a second suspect, Forest Walker, 22.

Anyone providing information can remain anonymous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Walker, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 and ask to speak with a robbery Investigator or submit a tip in the CPD mobile app.