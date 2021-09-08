AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 9/8/21

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
September 8, 2021
(click for more)
A woman told police she was at Starbuck's, 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd., between 9-9:30 a.m. She said that while there, she took her diamond ring off to apply lotion to her hands and laid the ring in her lap. She said that she was in her vehicle at the time and she has completely gone through it and the ring is nowhere to be found. She said she feels certain that she dropped it at ... (click for more)
A man told police he was shot last Thursday in a dispute over a TV Roku.
Isaiah Pittman, who was interviewed by police at the hospital, said he came home from work and learned that Christopher Anton Johnson, 62, had taken his Roku without permission. The victim said he went to the Stockton Drive residence of Johnson and knocked on the glass front door several times, asking for ... (click for more)
Re: City Council Approves National Police Chief Search In 7-2 Vote
I agree with City Councilwoman Coonrod and City Councilman Byrd.
Doing a nationwide search is a waste of money. “Police Chief Executive Research Forum will be paid $60,000.”
We need a chief who already understands and loves Chattanooga.
We need a chief who has a vested permanent interest in protecting ... (click for more)
It has now been two weeks since School Board member Rhonda Thurman came down with the COVID virus and, to hear her tell it, “It is every bit as bad as what my friends who have had it told me it is. I’ve had six personal friends who have died of COVID and I don’t know when I’ve been as sick. My husband Don and I both had it at the same time, so we nursed each other through it and ... (click for more)
Football may be a spectacle for viewers, but the game is won or lost because of the less-
noticeable details. UTC coach Rusty Wright harped on the mental side of the game in his
Tuesday press conference, where he identified several aspects the Mocs could have done
better in Thursday’s season-opening loss against Austin Peay.
“It’s mental things that need to be corrected, ... (click for more)
The Covenant volleyball team disposed of visiting Asbury in three sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-18) on Tuesday night inside Barnes PE Center to give head coach Joanna Ehman her 150th career coaching victory.
Covenant (3-2) has won both of its home matches this season.
Ehman, in her ninth year, is already the winningest head coach in program history and added to that total with ... (click for more)