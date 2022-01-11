 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Sexual Contact With A Minor Charge Bound To Grand Jury Against Worker At Former Highland Park Migrant Facility

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 - by Joseph Dycus
Florencia Morales
Florencia Morales

A former childcare worker at the now-closed Chattanooga migrant facility in Highland Park had her case bound over to the grand jury after the victim testified that she kissed him while he was 17 and she was 21.

 

Florencia Morales is charged with sexual contact with a minor by an authority figure for her actions in 2021. General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeigh weighed testimony from both prosecutor Andrew Coyle and defense attorney Mike Little before coming to a decision. This is a misdemeanor, and the charge was downgraded from a sexual battery of a minor by an authority figure, which is a felony.

 

The victim, who is now 18, was the state’s first witness.

He said the facility housed around 200 other young migrants and that the people in charge of Casa de la Sidney did not allow them to leave. He told Judge McVeigh that he came to the United States with documentation, and that after being in Texas for a few days, he was flown to Chattanooga.

 

“The day before I left, she kissed me, and the next day she kissed me again and I was surprised,” the victim witness said through a translator. “I didn’t understand why she did it. The kiss was short and she put her hands around my waist.”

 

The victim testified that after he left the facility to live in Alabama, Morales reached out two months later via Instagram. The victim said Ms. Morales drove to Alabama and that the two later had sexual relations. Defense attorney Mike Little objected to questions about what happened after he left the facility.

 

“What happened in Alabama has nothing to do with this case,” attorney Little argued, stating that the charge of sexual contact by an authority figure only pertained to what happened while in the migrant center.

 

Prosecutor Coyle rebutted by stating that the intent of the kisses at the migrant center were to arouse or lead to sex, which is what occurred months later in Alabama. He said “It’s about intent.”

 

The Chattanooga Police Department investigator with SVU said she interviewed employees, the children, and Morales during her investigation. She said Ms. Morales was not truthful when first spoken to.

 

“She denied anything happening, but it changed after we informed her of a statement made (by one of the children),” the investigator said about what Ms. Morales told her when she interviewed Morales in Harris County Texas. “She admitted she kissed the victim in his room. She said he was her boyfriend, and she said she had driven down to have sex with him.”

 

Judge McVeigh found probable cause that this act occurred and bound the case over to the grand jury. Ms. Morales has one other sexual battery by an authority charge that still needs to be addressed, but the witness was not present in the courtroom. Prosecutor Coyle said it was his fault the witness was not there. Judge McVeigh set the case over to March 22.

 

Two other former workers at the facility, Rebeka Perez and Randi Duarte, are charged with similar acts and will also appear in court on that date.

 

 


January 11, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 11, 2022

Man Arrested For Child Rape In Hamilton County Is Suspect In Many Other States

January 11, 2022

Roddey Coe Announces Candidacy For Hamilton County School Board District 10


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping ... (click for more)

Roddey Coe has formally announced his candidacy for Hamilton County School Board District 10 – one of two newly drawn school board districts that includes Bess T. Shepherd Elementary, Ooltewah ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Man Arrested For Child Rape In Hamilton County Is Suspect In Many Other States

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges. He is currently being held in the county jail. Based upon investigation results, the HCSO and CPD partnered with the federal law enforcement agency Homeland ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and privilege to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trans Swimmers Duel

Lia Thomas, a male-to-female transgender athlete, has attracted great waves of criticism as a very successful member of the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. During her first three years at UPenn Thomas was on the men’s team but then, after she discovered she was a female, she has set pool and team records this season and turned collegiate women’s sports on its ... (click for more)

Sports

National Football Foundation/College Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 Honorees

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN. 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)

UTC Women Get Big Double OT Win At Samford

Chattanooga’s bench could not be contained as Brooke Hampel put up the game winning shot with just 0.4 seconds left in double overtime at Samford Monday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. “I thought we were going to get a technical for storming the court,” Mocs head coach Katie Burrows said. Chattanooga got the stop on the other end to grab a 71-69 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors