Hamilton County Register Of Deeds Marc Gravitt Says 2021 Collections Crushed Previous Records

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Marc Gravitt, the Hamilton County Register of Deeds, announced the Register’s Office set monthly records this past December in collections and document recordings, as well as shattering the yearly calendar record in 2021.

Mr. Gravitt said, “The state mandated Conveyance Tax and Mortgage Tax collections for the month of December, totaled $3,465,491.65, breaking the previous monthly high of $2,889,555.12 set this past June.

“The total amount of the two taxes collected for calendar year 2021 was $26,919,769.39, eclipsing the previous record from 2020 which was $18,816,704.17, that is over a 43 percent increase.  The new record was collected on more than $7.4 billion in mortgages, and over $4.9 billion in real estate conveyance (sale) amounts, for Hamilton County real estate."

The Conveyance and Mortgage Taxes are both mandated by Tennessee Code Annotated, that every county Register in Tennessee is required to collect.  Each month the Register’s Office remits payment to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, with 2.4 percent commission being retained by the Register’s Office. Mr. Gravitt said, “For calendar year 2021, our office retained $646,074.47, which is used for staff salaries or operations.

"Last year there was a substantial increase in the sale of apartment complexes, which are large dollar deals.  That, plus the continued high demand for both commercial and residential real estate and low interest rates, Hamilton County’s real estate market continues to be strong, which benefits all of Hamilton County."

Additionally, the office recorded 81,286 documents for the year which is almost a 13 percent increase from last year.



Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 745 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 745 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 77,290. There have been five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County, for a total of 916. It is reported the deaths were three men and two women; three white and two black; one age 41-50, two age 51-60, and two age 61-70. The ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Paring Down List Of Town Manager Candidates

The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates were chosen for in-person interviews. Honna Rogers, municipal management consultant with Municipal Technical Advisory Service in Knoxville, (MTAS), who is guiding the process, suggested ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trans Swimmers Duel

Lia Thomas, a male-to-female transgender athlete, has attracted great waves of criticism as a very successful member of the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. During her first three years at UPenn Thomas was on the men’s team but then, after she discovered she was a female, she has set pool and team records this season and turned collegiate women’s sports on its ... (click for more)

National Football Foundation/College Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 Honorees

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN. 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)

Lee's Smith Picks Up Third GSC Freshman Of The Week Honor

For the third time this season Lee’s PJay Smith has been awarded the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week honor the league office announced on Tuesday. Smith, a talented guard and lockdown defender from LaVergne, Tenn., has made an immediate impact for the Flames this season. He led Lee to a 2-0 week with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was instrumental ... (click for more)


