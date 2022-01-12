Ben Wilson Retiring As County Highway Department

Ben Wilson is retiring as administrator of Hamilton County roads, County Mayor Jim Coppinger said.
Mr. Wilson had 32 years with the county.
He took over when Harold Austin retired.
January 12, 2022
The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates ... (click for more)
The general manager of Best Buy at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said two black females stole at least three Amazon Kindle Fire tablets from the store. He said when he attempted to stop them, one of the ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Election Commission building was packed with concerned citizens of every kind on Wednesday morning. Their concerns ranged from the addition (and non-addition) of voting sites, ... (click for more)
The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates were chosen for in-person interviews.
Those are:
Michael Morrow, Lake Worth, Fla.
Matthew Hammond, Village of Tequesta, Fla.
Kevin Owens, Birmingham, Ala.
Honna ... (click for more)
The general manager of Best Buy at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said two black females stole at least three Amazon Kindle Fire tablets from the store. He said when he attempted to stop them, one of the females placed her hand in her coat and threatened to mace him. The general manager said they fled in a tan Toyota traveling south on Gunbarrel Road.
* * *
An officer spoke with laborers ... (click for more)
As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)
Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox.
Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)
Cincinnati Reds announced on Tueday that Jose Moreno will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2022 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be returning pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Eric Richardson, and game planning / catching coach Nate Irving.
This season will be Jose Moreno’s third season in the Reds organization and first in Chattanooga. Last season ... (click for more)
The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN.
2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
PLAYERS:
LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)
Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)
Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)