Howard Connect Academy Shifts To Remote Learning, Students To Return On Tuesday

Due to multiple data points related to the impact of COVID-19 on operations, Howard Connect Academy will pivot to remote instruction on Thursday and Friday. Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

All after-school and extracurricular activities, including athletics, are cancelled. The school will communicate specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources to families in a separate message.

As a reminder, all schools and district offices are closed on Monday, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Officials said, "The health and well-being of all Hamilton County students and staff has and will always be our highest priority. We are monitoring the current wave of COVID-19 spreading across our community and schools. Current state law does not permit the entire school district to shift to remote learning outside of a declared state of emergency. Waivers are submitted to the State Commissioner of Education on a school-by-school basis for consideration and approval for a school to pivot to remote instruction for a period of five calendar days.

"Continued transparency during this COVID-19 surge is our top priority. Therefore, our COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated each day to list any schools pivoting to remote learning, as well as update current active case data as it becomes available. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make any necessary adjustments based on state requirements. We continue to ask that all Hamilton County Schools employees and families commit to the healthy behaviors outlined in our Covid-19 Mitigation Strategies."