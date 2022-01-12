James Hampton "Hamp" Barnett, A Leading Expert In Electric Vehicles And Battery Development, Dies At 88

James Hampton "Hamp" Barnett, who was one of the leading experts in electric vehicles and battery development, has died at 88.

Mr. Barnett was born on Dec. 8, 1934, in Somerset, Kentucky to John Worthington Barnett and Anna Claunch Barnett.

During his over three-decade career with TVA, he served in many positions, including Power Systems Engineer, Manager of the Energy Conservation Program and various Research and Development roles. As Program Manager of the Electric Transportation Program he oversaw research in Railway Electrification as well as the development and use of Alternative Fuels.

In the Electrical Vehicle Program, he worked with a consortium at the Electric Power Research Institute in Palo Alto, Calif., as well as other entities.

His son-in-law Gary Behler remembered, "You could see Hamp commuting daily from Harrison to the downtown TVA Office Complex in his bright orange VW Van or a tan or green VW Rabbit. Hamp often traveled to Wolfsburg, Germany to meet with Volkswagen officials to discuss vehicle electrification projects. This was decades before electric cars became popular and long before Volkswagen selected Chattanooga as the location for their U.S. plant, where the new electric Volkswagen ID.4 is being readied for production."

For his groundbreaking work he received the International Electric Vehicle Award in 1987, the TVA Employee Silver Award, many other commendations as well as a Chattanooga Key to the city in 1981.

Mr. Barnett was a Registered Professional Engineer and a member of the Chattanooga Engineers Club (Officer and Past President).

Following his retirement from TVA he served as Director of Electric Vehicle Research for Electrotek Concepts, Inc. He later was Corporate President of B/W Engineering Enterprises.

Mr. Behler said, "Hamp’s love and care for his family and friends was legendary. Any child in their neighborhood was welcomed in the Barnett’s backyard for a variety of games and activities. He coached and mentored youth in baseball, basketball, football, softball and other sports at the Cumberland Youth Foundation, YMCA, and other Summer Youth Recreation Leagues in Somerset, KY and here in Chattanooga.

"Hamp was also a skilled magician and illusionist. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians. He was frequently asked to share his magic at the Chattanooga Engineers Club and he loved to share the story of the time he taught famed magician Doug Henning a new magic trick. He loved to attend magic conventions in Gatlinburg, making it an annual family gathering.

"Under the pseudonym “Hamp the Happy Magician” he delighted children of all ages with his amazing array of skills. He shared the Gospel Message through his Gospel illusions, puppet ministry and clown ministry, performing at Vacation Bible Schools and throughout the year. He served in many capacities including Sunday School Teacher, Youth Director, Adult Choir Member and as Deacon at Ridgeview Baptist Church and later at Bayside Baptist Church, where he was recently selected for the honor of Deacon Emeritus. He was a faithful servant and follower of Christ.

"A passionate Kentucky Wildcats basketball and football fan, Hamp made sure he passed that love for all things Big Blue down to his children, grandchildren and great-grands. He loved his alma mater and was honored to teach electrical engineering at UK for one year as a visiting professor on loan from TVA."

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at Bayside Baptist Church, 6100 Highway 58. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at noon with the Rev. Grady Cooper officiating, with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry of Bayside Baptist Church or Bethel Bible Village of Hixson.

Arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home Crematory & Florist, North Chapel in Hixson.