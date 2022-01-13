 Thursday, January 13, 2022 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Clerk's Office Can Issue REAL IDs To Local Citizens

County Clerk Bill Knowles outlined on Thursday the benefits of REAL ID driver's licenses and that they are available to local citizens at the County Clerk's Courthouse office.

Mr. Knowles said, “I’m pleased the County Clerks 201 Courthouse office can accommodate local citizens by issuing the REAL ID driver’s license. Our office voluntarily signed a contract with the Department of Safety to help facilitate this massive State effort. Since 2019 our office has issued more than 8,900 REAL ID licenses. This partnership is proving to be a great help to local DMV stations that are primarily charged with this responsibility.”

Mr. Knowles emphasized that, “The law mandates all persons 18 years of age and older beginning May 3, 2023, must have a REAL ID license or a valid unexpired passport for boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing most federal buildings and nuclear facilities. Motorists not needing clearance for either of the above reasons are not required to upgrade their driver’s license or identification card with the REAL ID designation. These motorists may choose to continue maintaining a regular State driver’s license. Non-compliant driver’s license and identification cards issued will display the phrase, NOT FOR REAL ID ACT PURPOSES.

“A REAL ID license is not required to drive, vote, prove identification when making purchases, access hospitals, visit the post office, access federal courts, or apply for and receive federal benefits such as social security or veterans’ benefits.

"The State and Federal application process for obtaining a REAL ID requires specific documents and information to apply for the license upgrade. Applicants can request the REAL ID designation within or outside of their current license expiration date. Applicants must present an original birth certificate or a valid, unexpired U.S. passport along, two proofs of Tennessee residency and a verifiable social security number. Proof of social security number is not required as long as the SSN can be verified in the state Driver’s License system. We encourage applicants to bring proof of SSN to avoid delay. Without the original Social security card , an IRS tax return or a 1099 dated within last 12 months is acceptable.

“The residency proof can be the present driver’s license with current address, voters registration card, residential gas, electric, or a water utility bill issued within the last four months. A current homeowner’s or renters insurance policy will also provide proof of residency.

“Additional name change documentation may be needed, for example; an original marriage certificate and/or certified divorce decree if the applicant’s name on their driver’s license/identification differs from the name on their birth certificate or U.S. passport. No copies, only originals or certified documents are acceptable.

“Individuals born in Tennessee not having access to an original birth certificate may apply for a duplicate at the Hamilton County Vital Records Department, 921 East Third Street, 37403. Birth certificate information may be obtained by calling (423) 209-8025."

Mr. Knowles said, “In 2005 Congress mandated The REAL ID Act for establishing minimum security, authentication and issuance standards for State driver’s license and identification cards. The law is designed to make airline transportation safer, reduce identity theft, identify fraud and crimes involving driver’s license, and support nationwide efforts to prevent terrorism."

Residents who currently have a Tennessee ID or Driver’s License can apply for a REAL ID at the Clerk’s Courthouse office. The Courthouse office is open Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and is at 625 Georgia Ave., 2nd Floor, Room 201, Chattanooga, TN 37402.  Transactions require cash, Mastercard, American Express, Visa or Discover. Out of state residents transferring to Tennessee must visit a full service Driver Service Center to apply for a REAL ID License.

View the State’s complete list of document options to apply for a REAL ID compliant credential.

 


2 Men Trapped Under 15 Feet Of Dirt At Knoxville Construction Site

Georgia Has 52 More Coronavirus Deaths And 19,053 New Cases

Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car


Two men were trapped under 15 feet of dirt in a trench in Knoxville on Thursday shortly after noon. it was expected to take several hours to rescue them. Over 70 responders were at the scene

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,709. There are 19,053 new cases reported on Thursday,

An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that



2 Men Trapped Under 15 Feet Of Dirt At Knoxville Construction Site

Two men were trapped under 15 feet of dirt in a trench in Knoxville on Thursday shortly after noon. it was expected to take several hours to rescue them. Over 70 responders were at the scene on E. Beaver Creek Driver. The two Hispanic men were part of a crew digging to lay utility pipes when there was a dirt collapse. Crews were able to see one man's hand move and to speak ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 52 More Coronavirus Deaths And 19,053 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 52 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,709. There are 19,053 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,622,845 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 98,500, which is an increase of 285 since Wednesday. Here are the numbers by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Sports

Moc Grapplers Head To Virginia Duals

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's wrestling team will continue its non-conference slate at the Virginia Duals on January 14-15. Founded in January of 1981, the Virginia Duals was an innovator in college wrestling, bringing the dual-meet advancement format into widespread usage. The Mocs will compete in the National College Tournament Bracket which includes Virginia, ... (click for more)

UTC Shooters Go Cold In 70-59 Loss At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped after a cold shooting night led to a 70-59 loss on the road at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., during Southern Conference action. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the league. WCU improved its season mark to 8-9 overall and an even 2-2 ... (click for more)


