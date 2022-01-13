2 Men Freed After Being Trapped Under 15 Feet Of Dirt At Knoxville Construction Site

Two men were freed after being trapped for hours under 15 feet of dirt in a trench in Knoxville on Thursday.

Over 70 responders were at the scene on E. Beaver Creek Driver.

The two Hispanic men were part of a crew digging to lay utility pipes when there was a dirt collapse.

Crews were able to see one man's hand move and to speak to him.

They finally got that man out, then freed the other.

The incident was a reminder of when worker Darby Patrick was buried under six feet of dirt at a construction site on Highway 58 in December of 1999.

Trustee Bill Hullander said Mr. Patrick's son was closely following the current rescue.