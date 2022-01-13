 Friday, January 14, 2022 Weather

2 Men Freed After Being Trapped Under 15 Feet Of Dirt At Knoxville Construction Site

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Two men were freed after being trapped for hours under 15 feet of dirt in a trench in Knoxville on Thursday.

Over 70 responders were at the scene on E. Beaver Creek Driver.

The two Hispanic men were part of a crew digging  to lay utility pipes when there was a dirt collapse.

Crews were able to see one man's hand move and to speak to him.

They finally got that man out, then freed the other. 

The incident was a reminder of when worker Darby Patrick was buried under six feet of dirt at a construction site on Highway 58 in December of 1999.

Trustee Bill Hullander said Mr. Patrick's son was closely following the current rescue.


