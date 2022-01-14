 Friday, January 14, 2022 36.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Schools Having Trouble Finding Child Care Workers; Pay Increase Planned

Friday, January 14, 2022

County School officials said they are having trouble finding child care workers.

A pay increase is being recommended to help fill vacancies.

Officials said, "SACC is struggling, like many others, to find quality child care employees due to the current job market. SACC hopes to attract more experienced candidates and be more competitive with the current pay that is offered by other businesses.

"Our goal is to increase pay so that we are able to hire more applicants in order for us to open our registration back up to those students that we currently have on a waiting list due to our lack of employees."

The recommendation to the School Board is:

Child Care Assistant  $10.7521 to $13

Sr. Child Care Assistant (Non-Degreed) $13.3858 to $15

Sr. Child Care Assistant (Degreed) $14.4856 to $15

Site Director $17.7706 to $20

Cathy Loftis is the manager of child care programs. 


Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

School Funding, Vouchers And The ASD

It is back to work for state legislators. The first week of the legislature has been very busy. While criticizing politicians is a national activity and a form of amusement for many, the truth is that most of these folks are good people, working hard, and trying to do the right thing for our state. It is always the good, bad, and ugly in any political system. The Tennessee Constitution ... (click for more)

Horston Leads Lady Vols Past Vanderbilt, 65-51

Jordan Horston had her third double-double in a row to lead the Lady Vols past Vanderbilt, 65-51, on Thursday night in Nashville. She scored 16 points to go with 13 rebounds. Rae Burrell added 11 points and Tamari Key had 10. Tennessee led by as many as 25 points, but the Commodores kept up their swarming defense the whole game. The taller Lady Vols disrupted the Vanderbilt ... (click for more)

Moc Grapplers Head To Virginia Duals

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's wrestling team will continue its non-conference slate at the Virginia Duals on January 14-15. Founded in January of 1981, the Virginia Duals was an innovator in college wrestling, bringing the dual-meet advancement format into widespread usage. The Mocs will compete in the National College Tournament Bracket which includes Virginia, ... (click for more)


