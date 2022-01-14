County Schools Having Trouble Finding Child Care Workers; Pay Increase Planned

County School officials said they are having trouble finding child care workers.

A pay increase is being recommended to help fill vacancies.

Officials said, "SACC is struggling, like many others, to find quality child care employees due to the current job market. SACC hopes to attract more experienced candidates and be more competitive with the current pay that is offered by other businesses.

"Our goal is to increase pay so that we are able to hire more applicants in order for us to open our registration back up to those students that we currently have on a waiting list due to our lack of employees."

The recommendation to the School Board is:



Child Care Assistant $10.7521 to $13

Sr. Child Care Assistant (Non-Degreed) $13.3858 to $15

Sr. Child Care Assistant (Degreed) $14.4856 to $15



Site Director $17.7706 to $20



Cathy Loftis is the manager of child care programs.