January 14, 2022
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro woman, who is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The biggest winter storm so far this year is set to slam the eastern U.S. over the extended holiday weekend, which will be the backdrop for a weather event that could evolve into an all-out ice ... (click for more)
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro woman, who is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the death of her mother.
At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents joined officers on Thursday night with the Sparta Police Department, Tennessee ... (click for more)
Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense.
Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)
It is back to work for state legislators. The first week of the legislature has been very busy. While criticizing politicians is a national activity and a form of amusement for many, the truth is that most of these folks are good people, working hard, and trying to do the right thing for our state. It is always the good, bad, and ugly in any political system.
The Tennessee Constitution ... (click for more)
Jordan Horston had so many statistics to relish, so many.
The Tennessee guard scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 65-51 women’s basketball victory at Vanderbilt Thursday night, recording her eighth double-double of the season and third in a row. She also dished out five assists and had four blocks, three more than 6-foot-6 teammate Tamari Key, who most nights blocks ... (click for more)
Jordan Horston had her third double-double in a row to lead the Lady Vols past Vanderbilt, 65-51, on Thursday night in Nashville.
She scored 16 points to go with 13 rebounds.
Rae Burrell added 11 points and Tamari Key had 10.
Tennessee led by as many as 25 points, but the Commodores kept up their swarming defense the whole game.
The taller Lady Vols disrupted the Vanderbilt ... (click for more)