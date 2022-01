Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE

2656 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLEVINS CROWE, ANGEL

1209 WINDSOR AVE BRISTOL, 37620

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BROCK, DAVID WAYNE

154 CROSS ST SPARTA, 38583

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARVER, JEFFREY PAUL

7213 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213033

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS



COLLIER, SHANTIANA SHANNAE

2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



COLOSI, JOSEPH MICHAEL

6539 ROBERTS ROAD UTICA, 13502

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COOK, COREY M

1316 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HALLERON, KAITLYN

8005 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062428

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

EVADING ARREST



HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE

3424 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043212

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON, EDDIE DEAN

6933 TIFFANY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI



JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

430 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KEEBAUGH, ZACHARY ALAN

108 WODDRAW AVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DUI SECOND OFFENSE



MCCLUSKEY, CODY DALE LEE

132 VICTOR MYERS RD SPENCER, 38585

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMULLINS, LAUREN RENEE1438 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONMYLES, RICKEY RICARDO265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOKRZESIK, AARON JOSEPH1608 ALBERT LN HIXSON, 373434914Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE2606 E 46 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374191011Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (BURGLARY)PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PORTER, DONIELLE JAMEL3905 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSION OF A FIREARMRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRICE, REGINALD LAMAR3108 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071811Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCAR JACKINGRICHMOND, TIMOTHY KENT145 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054729Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityASSAULTASSAULT ON POLICEBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBINSON, JASON ANDREW4650 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFROLLINS, DARTANGAN DEWON3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROSE, JONI LEANN242 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUISHERRER, SHANEICE LATREICE807 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHVED, TIMOTHY PETER7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVOL (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURIVAUGHN, KELLY MICHELEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWADE, JOHNNY LEBRON2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, ERICK DMTIRUS510 CENTRAL DR APARTMENT 707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATTS, PHILLIP BART1275 OCEAN SHORE BLVD APT 103 ORMOND BEACH, 32176Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHALEY, EZRICK ALEXANDER1945 OLD CHARLESTON RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITFORD, TANYA MICHELLE1313 RONOAK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)WILKEY, BRIAN JEROME330 MAPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAUTO THEFTWILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO3609 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTSWRIGHT, STEPHANIE SUE133 GRAVES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WYNN, TASHONTI L1312 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE