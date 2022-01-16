 Sunday, January 16, 2022 34.0°F   light snow fog/mist   Light Snow Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Group To Rally In Support Of Bill That Shortens Time For Parole Eligibility In Murder Cases

Sunday, January 16, 2022

A group said it will rally on Monday at noon in front of the Chattanooga City Courts Building, 600 Market St., to speak out in support of life sentence reform by the Tennessee legislature this session.

 The bill at issue, HB1532, is sponsored by Rep. Dan Howell, and passed overwhelmingly in the Senate last spring with sponsorship from Senator Janice Bowling.

Supporters of the bill said, "If enacted, it will return Tennessee’s life sentence for first degree murder to what it was before 1995 – life with parole eligibility after 25 years in prison.

Since 1995, anyone sentenced to life in Tennessee must serve 51 years before they are eligible for release, making it in effect the same as a life without parole sentence."

Former Chattanooga District 9 City Councilman, former governor appointment to the Board of Probation & Parole, and current Legislative District 28 House Rep. Yusuf Hakeem is to be in attendance to show support of this bill. 

Chattanooga’s current District 9 City Councilwoman and newly appointed member of the National League of Cities 2022 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee Demetrus Coonrod said, “We have to deal with the trauma people deal with, and we can’t ignore that historically there has been a lack of opportunity, chance and change. We have to address that.”  They both support this bill and agree with other supporters – including people whose loved ones were murdered – who argue that a 51-year sentence is too harsh and does not provide a second chance for people who have served a substantial time in prison for their crime, and have clearly demonstrated that they have changed, and can live as positive contributing members of society."

Supporters said, "The legislature’s fiscal review committee estimates the bill will save taxpayers nearly $2.5 million each year, starting one year after its passage. Responding to concerns that the bill could create an undue burden on the parole board note that the bill’s immediate impact will be extremely limited, because there are very few people serving 51-year life sentences today who have reached 25 years in prison.  The number of people serving these life sentences is small compared to how many parole hearings the Parole Board conducts each year. Due to reduced life expectancy for people in prison, about 30 percent of those currently serving this sentence aren’t likely even to live long enough to see the parole board.”

 

 

 


January 16, 2022

PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area

January 16, 2022

Group To Rally In Support Of Bill That Shortens Time For Parole Eligibility In Murder Cases

January 16, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


(click for more)

A group said it will rally on Monday at noon in front of the Chattanooga City Courts Building, 600 Market St., to speak out in support of life sentence reform by the Tennessee legislature this ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE 2656 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area

(click for more)

Group To Rally In Support Of Bill That Shortens Time For Parole Eligibility In Murder Cases

A group said it will rally on Monday at noon in front of the Chattanooga City Courts Building, 600 Market St., to speak out in support of life sentence reform by the Tennessee legislature this session. The bill at issue, HB1532, is sponsored by Rep. Dan Howell, and passed overwhelmingly in the Senate last spring with sponsorship from Senator Janice Bowling. Supporters of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS * -- Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine. * -- Someone posted that they had just made synonym buns. I replied "you mean just like the ones that grammar used to make?" I am now blocked. * -- Dear paranoid people who check behind their shower curtains for murderers ... if you do find one, what's your plan? * -- ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Take Blowout Win Over Kentucky, 84,-58

The Tennessee Lady Vols got balanced scoring on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville as they took a blowout victory over Kentucky. The Lady Vols led by as many as 31 points and finished ahead 84-58. Rae Burrell and Tess Darby connected on multiple rainbow threes and Keyen Green was tough under the basket after Tamari Key went out late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury ... (click for more)

Mocs Take Close Home Win Over Furman, 71-69

Malachi Smith knocked down a pair of go-ahead free throws with 7.6 seconds left and secured the game-winning defensive stop on the other end to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 71-69 win over Southern Conference leader Furman inside a raucous 'Gold Rush' McKenzie Arena on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Chattanooga moves into first place ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors