Chattanooga Native Bradley Norton Currey, Jr. Dies In Atlanta At 91

Bradley Norton Currey, Jr., a Chattanooga native and Baylor School graduate who help build the Rock-Tenn Company into a leading firm, has died in Atlanta at 91.

He was the second child of Bradley Norton Currey and Louise Sevier Giddings Currey.

Mr. Currey graduated from Princeton University in 1951 with an A.B. degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as an infantry soldier and armor officer during the Korean War.

He joined Trust Company of Georgia in late 1953 as a trainee, rising from teller to chief financial officer and member of the board of directors of the bank and bank holding company.

In 1976, he joined Rock-Tenn Company, and he led the company for many years until retiring in 2000. Rock-Tenn, which has a facility in Chattanooga, grew from $12 million in sales in 1967 to $1.3 billion in 2000.

He was involved in a number of civic groups and and church groups and sought to help find a solution for the "water wars" involving several states.

He is predeceased by his wife Sally McClellan Currey, and survived by their four children Bradley N. Currey III (Julie Farrar), of University City, Missouri, Anne C. Bucey (David R. Bucey) of Atlanta, L. Louise Currey Wilson (Clifford C. Wilson Jr.) of Princeton, N.J. and Russell M. Currey (Amy Durrell) of Atlanta; ten grandchildren, Nicholas O. Currey, Tonya M. Currey, Sarah M. Bucey, Rachel A. Bucey, Richard C. Bucey, Hannah L. Wilson Rebrovick, Bradley M. Goren-Wilson, Anna B. Currey, Alexander M. Currey and William D. Currey; three brothers, Frederick G. Currey of Dallas, Texas, Hal Sevier Currey of Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina and Robert B. Currey of Atlanta and Sparta, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His sisters were Louise Currey Nicholls (1928-1990), Rose Giddings Currey (1934-1935) and Elizabeth Currey Foster (1943-1984).

He and his wife Sally were long active at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.