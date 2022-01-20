 Thursday, January 20, 2022 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Chattanooga Native Bradley Norton Currey, Jr. Dies In Atlanta At 91

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Bradley Norton Currey, Jr., a Chattanooga native and Baylor School graduate who help build the Rock-Tenn Company into a leading firm, has died in Atlanta at 91.

He was the second child of Bradley Norton Currey and Louise Sevier Giddings Currey.

Mr. Currey graduated from Princeton University in 1951 with an A.B. degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as an infantry soldier and armor officer during the Korean War.

He joined Trust Company of Georgia in late 1953 as a trainee, rising from teller to chief financial officer and member of the board of directors of the bank and bank holding company.

In 1976, he joined Rock-Tenn Company, and he led the company for many years until retiring in 2000. Rock-Tenn, which has a facility in Chattanooga, grew from $12 million in sales in 1967 to $1.3 billion in 2000.

He was involved in a number of civic groups and and church groups and sought to help find a solution for the "water wars" involving several states.

He is predeceased by his wife Sally McClellan Currey, and survived by their four children Bradley N. Currey III (Julie Farrar), of University City, Missouri, Anne C. Bucey (David R. Bucey) of Atlanta, L. Louise Currey Wilson (Clifford C. Wilson Jr.) of Princeton, N.J. and Russell M. Currey (Amy Durrell) of Atlanta; ten grandchildren, Nicholas O. Currey, Tonya M. Currey, Sarah M. Bucey, Rachel A. Bucey, Richard C. Bucey, Hannah L. Wilson Rebrovick, Bradley M. Goren-Wilson, Anna B. Currey, Alexander M. Currey and William D. Currey; three brothers, Frederick G. Currey of Dallas, Texas, Hal Sevier Currey of Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina and Robert B. Currey of Atlanta and Sparta, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His sisters were Louise Currey Nicholls (1928-1990), Rose Giddings Currey (1934-1935) and Elizabeth Currey Foster (1943-1984).

He and his wife Sally were long active at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. 


Police Blotter: Man Thinks His Girlfriend Is Cheating And Not At Her Mother's; Man Says His Dad And Stepmom Forged Documents To Keep Him From Joining Marines

Man, 42, Dies From Injuries In Accident On Highway 153 On Jan. 3

Opinion

My Family Is Afraid And So Am I, A Tale Of American Healthcare

My father fears what I’m about to say will make me unable to find a job in the future. He may be right. My whole family worries about my health, as do I, and we have good reason to do so. I feel now more than ever that I must speak up regardless of consequence or retribution because to remain silent about this truly and uniquely American experience would be wrong. I did all the ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Works

I was driving south on 153 back to East Brainerd and looking out at the mountains in the distance and the lake so calm now and thought to myself, Chattanooga is a good place to be and a good place to be in constant awe of the beauty that surrounds us. I am not native to Chattanooga, nor the south, but more and more I love it. There is another point that needs to be shared and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Former Hamilton Heights Star Uros Plavsic Makes Statement In Vandy Game

Tennessee’s Uros Plavsic did a lot to stand out on Tuesday night against Vanderbilt, much more than simply being a 7-footer. In his third start of the season, the Vols junior set season highs for points (13) and minutes played (20:36). His rebound basket with 55 seconds left broke a tie and ignited an eight-point finishing kick for the 68-60 victory. Plavsic didn’t distinguish ... (click for more)

UTC Women Host Western Carolina Thursday

After a month on road games and holiday breaks, the Chattanooga women’s basketball team returns to The McKenzie Arena Thursday for a home match against Southern Conference foe Western Carolina. Chattanooga closed out non-conference play on the road at Tennessee and Jacksonville State then opened SoCon action at 2-1 with a trio of road games. The Mocs fell in a hard-fought battle ... (click for more)


