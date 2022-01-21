 Friday, January 21, 2022 34.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Bill Hall, Former UTC Professor, Assistant District Attorney, Dies At New Arkansas Home

Friday, January 21, 2022
Bill Hall
Bill Hall

Bill Hall, a 40-year Chattanooga attorney who also served as an assistant district attorney, has died in Arkansas, where he and his wife, Linda, had moved. He was also a Marine Corps veteran, police officer and college professor.

Mr. Hall was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960-66. After his military service, he went to work as a police officer, in Aurora, IL, where, during his 12-year tenure, he rose in the ranks from a beat cop to a Shift Commander.

While working as a police officer, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Corrections from Aurora College, a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Northern Illinois University; and began work on his law degree.

He earned his Juris Doctor from the Northern Illinois University College of Law in 1978 with a specialization in Public Law. 

After finishing law school, Mr. Hall moved to Chattanooga to teach in the Criminal Justice program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. During his time at UTC, he served as the head of the Criminal Justice Department. He started his law practice in Chattanooga in 1979 and established his own law practice in Soddy Daisy in 1986. He spent the next four decades helping clients from all walks of life solve their varied legal problems.

In 1995, Mr. Hall accepted a position as the Coordinator of what, thanks to his vision and leadership, became the Legal Assistant Studies Program at UTC. From 1978 to 2000, he worked as a tenured Associate Professor in UTC’s School of Social and Community Services where he taught many students who later became members of the Chattanooga bar.

After he retired from UTC in 2000, he taught in the Criminal Justice Program for another four years as a Post-Tenure Retirement Professor.

In 2005, he accepted a position as an Assistant District Attorney in Hamilton County, retiring in 2017. He worked for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in the Investigative Administration and Fugitive Department until 2020 when he and his wife and law partner of 27 years, Linda Hall, also a long-time Chattanooga attorney, moved to Arkansas to build their dream home on the banks of the White River.

In addition to his many legal and academic accomplishments and contributions, Mr. Hall was a gifted guitar player and singer. He was the founding member of a lawyer band affectionately called “The Pro Boners” that performed at various Pro Bono and other events in Chattanooga. He also was a gentleman farmer and a courageous and enthusiastic participant in countless Pilates and Barre classes with his wife and friend Sheri Fox.

Bill is survived by his wife Linda Hall; two sons, Brian Hall (Sandra Hall) of Mission Viejo, CA, and Brock Hall of Chattanooga; two grandchildren; and three dogs, Beauregard, Fuzz, and Abbie Tsu.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or the American Heart Association.


January 21, 2022

Hamilton County Reports 5 More COVID Deaths And 670 New Cases

January 21, 2022

Georgia Has 72 More Coronavirus Deaths And 13,348 More Cases

January 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Yelling Waffle House Customer Asked To Leave; Woman Is Harassed By Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend


The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 670 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 745 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 82,495. There were ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 72 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,037. There are 13,348 new cases reported on Friday, as ... (click for more)

Two employees of Waffle House at 4919 Brainerd Road told police a man became disorderly and yelled at the employees when an order was wrong. They just wanted the man to be removed and trespassed ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Reports 5 More COVID Deaths And 670 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 670 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 745 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 82,495. There were five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 957. It is reported the deaths were two males and three females; four white and one Asian; one age ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 72 More Coronavirus Deaths And 13,348 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 72 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,037. There are 13,348 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,726,969 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 100,733, which is an increase of 316 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Great Service From The Hamilton County Health Department Hotline

My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person. She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58. A pharmacist ... (click for more)

I Remember Chattanooga’s First March For Life

This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend. I remember the first March for Life in Chattanooga held 35 years ago on Jan. 22, 1987. The march consisted of 14 people: Dan Martino, Doyle Ratterree and his wife who was carrying their infant daughter in ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Grind Out SoCon Win At UNCG, 72-64

With four players scoring in double digits and a stellar performance from the free-throw line, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team grinded its way to its first win in Greensboro since 2016 and defeated UNCG 72-64 inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Southern Conference action on Thursday evening. Following the victory, Chattanooga improves to 15-4 overall and sits atop ... (click for more)

UTC Women Rally Past Western Carolina, 55-48

Chattanooga battled back from a nine-point halftime deficit for its third straight win, beating Western Carolina 55-48 at The McKenzie Arena Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. The win was the 900 th in program history for the Mocs, 39 th best in NCAA Division I history. The Mocs improve to 5-14 overall and 3-1 in SoCon play while WCU falls to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors