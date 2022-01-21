Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 12-21-2021)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 sq. ft. of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for the three (3) month term of February 1, 2022, through April 30, 2022, for the rent of $1 per term, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of three (3) months each. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 1,142 sq. ft. of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for the three (3) month term of February 1, 2022, through April 30, 2022, for the rent of $1 per term, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of three (3) months each. (District 8)c. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30619 to authorize the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the A.I.M. Center, Inc., for the development of affordable housing on the property located at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Parcel No. 156B-D-009, and to execute all documents necessary to complete the transaction. (District 8)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERd. A resolution authorizing the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant for an amount not to exceed $160,000.00 to support the services provided to victims living within Hamilton County, for a grant period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into a contract with Safeware, in substantially the form attached and approved by the Office of the City Attorney, for a Nomad Mobile Command Vehicle, with an original vehicle purchase price of $327,627.00 based upon OMNIA Contract #4400008468 from Lead Agency Fairfax County, VA, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, less a $20,000.00 trade-in credit of an International 4700, with an expected delivery of 310 calendar days after receipt of order, for a final total amount of $307,672.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSParksf. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival in support of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, August 6, August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2022, in the amount of $18,000.00. (District 7)Public Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute a federal U.S. Communities Contract #4400008468 with Safeware to assist local communities in procurement of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Equipment and Related Services and leverage this contract to install a system of Automated High Water Road Closures at Flood Prone Streets within the City, for an amount of $256,357.19.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to authorize On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for On-Call Design and Plan Production Services, Contract No. S-20-004-100, for year two (2) of a five (5) year term, with the following firms: (1) WK Dickson; (2) Volkert; (3) Barge Design; (4) S&ME; (5) RK&K; (6) Geosyntec; (7) CTI; (8) Croy; (9) Chazen/LaBella Associates; (10) Brown & Caldwell; and (11) Arcadis, that each consultant qualified for, the renewal of the five (5), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at $250,000.00 total annually, for all eleven (11) professional firms for use by all departments.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 12-21-2021)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Tabled on 01-11-2022)2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Denied on 01-04-2022)2021-0184 BKY Enterprises, GP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4541 Peckinpaugh Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone with conditions. (Staff Version)7. Resolutions:8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.