Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARCHER, JADEN STORM 
6655 SANDALWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

AVILA, LUCERO 
989 THREADMILL RD DALTON, 307205819 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AXMACHER, MICHAEL PAUL 
796 LOWEWATER RD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

BEARD, TAMERON DICENE 
8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS 
3433 PERIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BIRT, PAUL MOON 
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT

BOYD, SELINDA CHANELL 
362 CAMP JORDAN RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
DRIVING ON REVOKED ((FORFEITURE CAPIAS))
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BUNNELL, TRISTA L 
1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER 
174 HONEY BERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR 
1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTTON, TIMOTHY CLARK 
112 COFFMAN DR FORT OGLTHORPE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE 
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, TAYVON J 
27 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102202 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DUNHAM, MARQUELL I 
2545 MCCALLIE AVE, APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESCOBAR-LOARCA, PASCUAL 
4156 EAST RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE

FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE 
7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD 
2009 PORTLAND ST Chattanooga, 374064232 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN 
Homeless Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER 
9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GARLAND, WILLIAM DONALD 
200 SPRING VALLEY DRIVE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY GEORGIA)

GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE 
4305 CAIN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GUTIERREZ, FERNANDO 
35 SAENZ ST RIO GRANDE CITY, 78582 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, CHARLES HELTON 
IN TOWN SUTIES CHATTANOOGA, 374073015 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE 
28 OPAL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING

HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HILL, KENNETH WILLIAM 
4103 SUNBURY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, RAY ANTHONY 
708 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113303 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HULL, KIMBERLY ANN 
3454 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE)

JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL 
7430 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639764 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON 
999 EAS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAY, STACEY M 
226 MOSES ST ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL 
178 WAYNES LN RINGGOLD, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS 
3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORIS, NICHOLAS SEAN 
4208 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MOSQUERA, STUART JULIAN 
1809 SHAWDOW LN DALTON, 307202443 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

PEELS, JASON ALLAN 
1383 MERCER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, WILLIAM ALFRED 
810 SKYLINE DR Signal Mountain, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE 
604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

STARR, GREGORY EDWARD 
2440 Williams St Chattanooga, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAYLOR, HYACINTH K 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, RICHARD JEREMY 
8330 ELLIE PLAZE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURNER, NOAH N 
801 FOX CREEK RD CROSSVILLE, 38751 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

WARD, COURTNEE LETRICE 
4459 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT

WILLIAMS, BRYAN DESHAWN 
705 CATE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOLFE, KATIE RENEE 
337 HONEYBERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY



