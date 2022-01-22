Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND

7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARCHER, JADEN STORM

6655 SANDALWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



AVILA, LUCERO

989 THREADMILL RD DALTON, 307205819

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



AXMACHER, MICHAEL PAUL

796 LOWEWATER RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

3433 PERIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BIRT, PAUL MOON

2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT



BOYD, SELINDA CHANELL

362 CAMP JORDAN RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

DRIVING ON REVOKED ((FORFEITURE CAPIAS))

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BUNNELL, TRISTA L

1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER

174 HONEY BERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COTTON, TIMOTHY CLARK

112 COFFMAN DR FORT OGLTHORPE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE

606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, TAYVON J

27 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102202

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



DUNHAM, MARQUELL I

2545 MCCALLIE AVE, APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ESCOBAR-LOARCA, PASCUAL

4156 EAST RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PETITION TO REVOKE



FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE

7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD

2009 PORTLAND ST Chattanooga, 374064232

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN

Homeless Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER

9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GARLAND, WILLIAM DONALD

200 SPRING VALLEY DRIVE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY GEORGIA)



GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

4305 CAIN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GUTIERREZ, FERNANDO

35 SAENZ ST RIO GRANDE CITY, 78582

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, CHARLES HELTON

IN TOWN SUTIES CHATTANOOGA, 374073015

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE

28 OPAL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING



HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HILL, KENNETH WILLIAM

4103 SUNBURY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HILL, RAY ANTHONY

708 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113303

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HULL, KIMBERLY ANN

3454 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE)



JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

7430 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639764

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON

999 EAS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KAY, STACEY M

226 MOSES ST ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL

178 WAYNES LN RINGGOLD, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS

3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MORIS, NICHOLAS SEAN

4208 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMOSQUERA, STUART JULIAN1809 SHAWDOW LN DALTON, 307202443Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE IMPRISONMENTPEELS, JASON ALLAN1383 MERCER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTROGERS, WILLIAM ALFRED810 SKYLINE DR Signal Mountain, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONRUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSTARR, GREGORY EDWARD2440 Williams St Chattanooga, 37408Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAYLOR, HYACINTH K2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUCKER, RICHARD JEREMY8330 ELLIE PLAZE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFORGERYFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTURNER, NOAH N801 FOX CREEK RD CROSSVILLE, 38751Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWARD, COURTNEE LETRICE4459 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONHARASSMENTWILLIAMS, BRYAN DESHAWN705 CATE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWOLFE, KATIE RENEE337 HONEYBERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY