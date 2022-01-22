Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND
7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARCHER, JADEN STORM
6655 SANDALWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AVILA, LUCERO
989 THREADMILL RD DALTON, 307205819
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AXMACHER, MICHAEL PAUL
796 LOWEWATER RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
BEARD, TAMERON DICENE
8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
3433 PERIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BIRT, PAUL MOON
2911 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045634
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT
BOYD, SELINDA CHANELL
362 CAMP JORDAN RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
DRIVING ON REVOKED ((FORFEITURE CAPIAS))
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUNNELL, TRISTA L
1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHILDERS, BEN ALEXANDER
174 HONEY BERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COTTON, TIMOTHY CLARK
112 COFFMAN DR FORT OGLTHORPE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, JANSON DEJUANE
606 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, TAYVON J
27 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102202
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DUNHAM, MARQUELL I
2545 MCCALLIE AVE, APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESCOBAR-LOARCA, PASCUAL
4156 EAST RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE
FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE
7111 LESLIE DELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD
2009 PORTLAND ST Chattanooga, 374064232
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRAZIER, JAMES KEVIN
Homeless Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER
9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARLAND, WILLIAM DONALD
200 SPRING VALLEY DRIVE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FLOYD COUNTY GEORGIA)
GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE
4305 CAIN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GUTIERREZ, FERNANDO
35 SAENZ ST RIO GRANDE CITY, 78582
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, CHARLES HELTON
IN TOWN SUTIES CHATTANOOGA, 374073015
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE
28 OPAL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HILL, KENNETH WILLIAM
4103 SUNBURY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, RAY ANTHONY
708 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113303
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HULL, KIMBERLY ANN
3454 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE)
JOHNSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL
7430 MAHAN GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 373639764
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON
999 EAS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KAY, STACEY M
226 MOSES ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEMONS, ADAM MICHAEL
178 WAYNES LN RINGGOLD, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS
3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
3200 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORIS, NICHOLAS SEAN
4208 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MOSQUERA, STUART JULIAN
1809 SHAWDOW LN DALTON, 307202443
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
PEELS, JASON ALLAN
1383 MERCER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, WILLIAM ALFRED
810 SKYLINE DR Signal Mountain, 37377
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
RUSSELL, RONALD DEWAYNE
604 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STARR, GREGORY EDWARD
2440 Williams St Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAYLOR, HYACINTH K
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, RICHARD JEREMY
8330 ELLIE PLAZE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURNER, NOAH N
801 FOX CREEK RD CROSSVILLE, 38751
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WARD, COURTNEE LETRICE
4459 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HARASSMENT
WILLIAMS, BRYAN DESHAWN
705 CATE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOLFE, KATIE RENEE
337 HONEYBERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY