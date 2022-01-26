Blackburn Statement On Retirement Of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over U.S. Supreme Court nominees, released the following statement on the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

“Justice Stephen Breyer has served 27 years on the Supreme Court, and I thank him for his service to our nation,” said Senator Blackburn. “It is telling that the opportunity for President Biden to nominate a new justice will be right before an election when the President is already facing record-low approval ratings. A majority of the country has lost confidence in his leadership, and he has proven incapable of serving as Commander in Chief.

"I will not stand by as President Biden attempts to fill our courts with activist judges who are beholden to progressive interests. I look forward to thoroughly vetting the nominee to see if they are a person of high character who will strictly interpret the Constitution and not make law from the bench.”

Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to retire in June 2022 at the end of the current SCOTUS term.