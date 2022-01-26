4 More County Schools Shift To Remote Learning

Four more Hamilton County Schools have shifted to remote learning.

Due to multiple data points related to the impact of COVID-19 on operations, the following schools have shifted to remote learning:



School Dates



East Hamilton Middle School Jan. 26 - 28 (Wednesday - Friday)

East Ridge High School Jan. 26 - 28 (Wednesday - Friday)

Ooltewah Middle School Jan. 26 - 28 (Wednesday - Friday)

Hixson Middle School Jan. 27 - 31 (Thursday - Monday)



All after-school and extracurricular activities, including athletics, are canceled.



Each school has communicated specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources to families in a separate message.

Officials said, "Continued transparency during this COVID-19 surge is our top priority. Therefore, ourCOVID-19 Dashboardwill be updated each day to list any schools pivoting to remote learning, as well as update current active case data as it becomes available. We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make any necessary adjustments based on state requirements. We continue to ask that all Hamilton County Schools employees and families commit to the healthy behaviors outlined in our Covid-19 Mitigation Strategies."