Hannah Kaiser, 28, Arrested In Suspected Role In Overdose Death Of Mary McHone Last September

A woman is being charged with second-degree murder for her suspected role in a September overdose death.

In September, Chattanooga police responded to a Brainerd Road residence and found an unconscious woman in the bathroom of room 236. EMS attempted to perform live saving measures on the victim later identified as Mary McHone. But upon being transported to Parkridge East, she was pronounced deceased.

A detective began investigating. According to court documents, the investigator discovered that earlier that day, Ms.

McHone walked to that room and was let in by an unknown person. He then saw Hannah Kaiser, 28, leave the room with another woman before running back holding something in her hand.

About an hour and a half later, police said Ms. Kaiser left the room while another person named Allen Taylor Jackson ran in the opposite direction to tell hotel management that there was an unconscious woman in the bathroom. Responders arrived about 20 minutes after Ms. Kaiser left.

Police said social media accounts of the people involved showed that Ms. Kaiser had told Jackson that she had synthetic heroin, and that she asked him how much money he had to spend on the substance. Police said further messages showed Ms. Kaiser and Jackson talking about Chattanooga police and detectives being on-scene at the hotel room.

Police said Ms. Kaiser messaged another person through Peter Ruby’s facebook account telling them about Ms. McHone’s overdose. They said Ms. Kaiser took Ms. McHone’s phone after the overdose.

Police said they searched the Motel 6 room but did not find any evidence of narcotic use and that there were no electronics in the room. Police also said they learned Peter Ruby, 46, picked up Ms. Kaiser after the incident.

On Wednesday, Ms. Kaiser was arrested. She is charged with second-degree murder and tampering or fabricating evidence. Peter Ruby is charged with being accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.



