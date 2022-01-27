County Health Department Warns Of False Health Information Being Circulated

The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified by community members that false health information is currently circulating online.

Officials emphasized that the Hamilton County Health Department operates under HIPAA regulations and that confidentiality and patient privacy is of utmost importance to us. A list of patients would never originate or be shared out to the community from the Health Department.

The public is encouraged to contact the Health Department at 423 209-8383 if they have any concerns about this scam.





