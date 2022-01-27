 Thursday, January 27, 2022 49.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Health Department Warns Of False Health Information Being Circulated

Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified by community members that false health information is currently circulating online.

Officials emphasized that the Hamilton County Health Department operates under HIPAA regulations and that confidentiality and patient privacy is of utmost importance to us. A list of patients would never originate or be shared out to the community from the Health Department.

The public is encouraged to contact the Health Department at 423 209-8383 if they have any concerns about this scam.



January 27, 2022

State Joint Committee Approves Report On Refugee Issues

January 27, 2022

County Health Department Warns Of False Health Information Being Circulated

January 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbors Accuse Each Other Of Causing A Ruckus; Woman Thinks Co-Worker Took Her Phone


The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues on Thursday approved a report that includes a series of recommendations related to refugee issues in Tennessee that could become the basis for future ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified by community members that false health information is currently circulating online. Officials emphasized that the Hamilton County Health ... (click for more)

A woman on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard told police she had heard yelling and someone beating on the doors in the apartment complex for what seemed like an hour. Police asked if she had seen ... (click for more)



Breaking News

State Joint Committee Approves Report On Refugee Issues

The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues on Thursday approved a report that includes a series of recommendations related to refugee issues in Tennessee that could become the basis for future legislation. The committee was formed by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) in May of 2021 to investigate the federal government’s immigration ... (click for more)

County Health Department Warns Of False Health Information Being Circulated

The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified by community members that false health information is currently circulating online. Officials emphasized that the Hamilton County Health Department operates under HIPAA regulations and that confidentiality and patient privacy is of utmost importance to us. A list of patients would never originate or be shared out to the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Building A More Civil, Open And Respectful Society

At the start of each year we reflect on where we are as a University, and how we can help to solve grand challenges facing the people of Tennessee, our country, and our world – and how we can come together, focus our efforts, and be willing to learn from one another, to truly Be One UT. But coming together is a challenge in our current culture, where deep-seeded division can ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Improve To 17-4 With 71-60 Win Over Wofford

The Chattanooga Mocs extended their winning streak to four games with a 71-60 victory over the Wofford Terriors Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena, but there was nothing easy about the win that improved UTC’s record to 17-4 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference. The loss was the second in a row for Wofford as they dropped to 12-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play, but the ... (click for more)

Big 2nd Half Leads Vols Past Florida, 78-71

Solid play on both ends of the floor in the second half helped the No. 18 Tennessee men's basketball come from behind to defeat the Florida Gators, 78-71, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Santiago Vescovi posted a tremendous scoring night with 23 points, tying a career-high. It was his fourth game of 20+ points this season, before this year he only did so once. His ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors