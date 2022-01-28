Former Tracy City Police Chief, Grundy County Sheriff Chief Deputy Found Guilty Of Civil Rights Violations; Tony Bean Detained

The former Tracy City Police Chief and Chief Deputy for the Grundy County Sheriff's Office has been found guilty of three counts of federal civil rights violations.

Anthony Glenn "Tony" Bean was ordered detained after the finding by Federal Judge Travis McDonough in Chattanooga.

Bean's son, T.J. Bean, was found not guilty.

The Beans earlier had asked for a bench trial after they were indicted on charges of beating handcuffed individuals and others who were following their commands.

Tony Bean will be sentenced by Judge McDonough later. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

He was found not guilty on two of the five charges he faced.

One of the guilty counts involved an incident on Aug. 10, 2014, when he was Tracy City Police chief and allegedly beat a handcuffed individual.

Another was on Dec. 30, 2017, when he was charged with beating a man who had been involved in a police chase and had crashed his vehicle into the Bean vehicle. It was charged that he "repeatedly and unnecessarily punched the handcuffed man in the face."

In another incident, it was charged that Tony Bean hit a man following a car chase. The man was in the driver's seat with his hands up when Bean hit him in the face with a gun or flashlight, breaking bones in his face, it was stated.

Prosecutors filed a motion listing seven other incidents of alleged mistreatment of prisoners by Tony Bean. His son was allegedly involved in two of those.