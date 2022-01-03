 Monday, January 3, 2022 34.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Urban Story Ventures Buys 534.5 Acres For Future Development On Signal Mountain

Monday, January 3, 2022

 Investment partners Hiren Desai and Jimmy White of Urban Story Ventures announced that they have purchased 534.5 acres on Corral Road atop Signal Mountain for a total price of $5 million.

Over the next several months, the developers said they will focus on a land plan and detailed project scope for the best use of the site.

Officials said, "Urban Story Ventures is committed to maintaining the character of the land and will request input from neighbors in their effort to create a development that suits the unique mountaintop community."

The purchase was from William E. Matthews, Hillcrest-Norfolk Properties Lp, Argil J. Wheelock and Jerry W. Mitchell. 

The address given on the property transfer was 7019 Sawyer Road.

The group is involved in a number of local developments, including a major project at the former Alstom site.


January 3, 2022

Fleischmann Joins Colleagues To Oppose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate In Upcoming Supreme Court Case

January 3, 2022

Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Leaving 2 Children Under The Age Of 5 Alone

January 3, 2022

Marc Gravitt To Seek Re-Election As County Register


Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man is charged with domestic assault and leaving two children under the age of five alone. On New Year’s Eve, law enforcement went to Bunker Hill Road and spoke to a woman, ... (click for more)

Marc Gravitt announced he is seeking re-election to serve as the Hamilton County Register of Deeds. He said, “Since first being elected three years ago, not only has the Register’s Office ... (click for more)



Opinion

Col. Willard Sisson Was A Driving Force Behind Patriotic Events In Chattanooga

One of Chattanooga’s most patriotic citizens passed away the last day of 2021. Col. Willard Sisson had a long and distinguished military career in addition to being a loan officer of Chattanooga Federal Savings and Loan Association. Chattanooga Federal president Arnold Chambers said the bank's success was in large part because of Col. Sisson’s leadership. He also served as president ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Zach's Still Active

Chattanooga’s Zach Wamp, who represented Tennessee's 3rd Congressional district quite well from 1995 to 2011, is still active in Washington politics, and recently signed a letter praising the efforts of a Congressional committee that is investigating “the Capitol insurrection riots” that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, this shortly before Donald Trump would surrender the Presidency. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

UTC's Palmer Places Third At Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer won seven straight matches, including four in overtime to take home third place at the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, in the 133-pound weight class. Senior 125-pounder Fabian Gutierrez picked up a sixth-place finish. After dropping his first match of the tournament in overtime, Palmer won seven ... (click for more)


