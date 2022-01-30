Police Blotter: Man Wants Sister To Leave His Mother's House; Woman Has Tire Slashed Again (Her Bumper Stickers Could Be Possible Motive)

A man on Rawlings Street told police his sister was causing a disorder at his mother's house and wanted her to leave. The officer spoke with his sister who was being belligerent and irrational. She eventually left the house on foot without further incident.

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Starbucks at 827 Broad St. The officer spoke with the man who said he was waiting for the bus to get a ride to Hixson. While the officer was there, the bus showed up and the man got onto the bus and headed to Hixson.

A woman on South Howell Avenue said someone stole her bicycle sometime overnight. She said it was beside the porch and was not visible from the street. It was "custom made" with a silver frame and "orangish" wheels. She does not have a serial number for the bicycle and could give no further description.

A woman requested for police to check on her friend because she is currently staying in her car in the Walmart parking lot at 5764 Highway 153. An officer spoke with the woman in her car in the parking lot. Considering the inclement weather for the next few days, the officer suggested taking the woman to the Community Kitchen and she accepted. The officer transported the woman to the Community Kitchen without incident.

Officers responded yet again to Teacup Lane to provide assistance. A woman said a certain man was trespassing on the property. The woman didn’t arrive on scene while officers were there to confirm her allegations of the man being trespassed from the property. The man in question’s address was the property on Teacup Lane.

While on patrol, an officer saw a man panhandling on the interstate off-ramp, northbound at Shallowford Road. The man was informed of the laws regarding pedestrians on the interstate and panhandling laws. He was told about the Community Kitchen and left the area without further issue.

A woman told police she lost her wallet in the parking lot of RJV Liquor at 3604 Brainerd Road. She returned to the parking lot but was unable to locate the wallet. The woman returned later and asked one of the employees to review camera footage which showed a man picking up her wallet in the parking lot where her vehicle was parked. The video showed a black male wearing a light grayish/brown jacket with a black face mask exiting the store and observing the wallet lying in the empty parking space. The man walked toward the area and picked up the wallet. He returned to his vehicle, which appeared to be a white Chevrolet Z71 truck,, and left the area. The woman said her wallet contained several Identification cards, a credit card, and approximately $600 cash. CPD RTIC was notified of the vehicle description to see if footage could be located near the intersection of Brainerd Road and Germantown Road.

A man at Fairfield Inn and Suites at 40 Starview Lane said someone gained access to the tool box in the bed of his truck. Suspects stole multiple tools from the tool box.

An officer was in the area of 2120 Chestnut St. and saw a parked silver Mercedes that was occupied by a black male with the driver’s seat leaned back and heavily tinted windows. The officer ran the tag and it returned to a Nissan Juke (not stolen). By the time the officer had circled back and caught a glimpse of the former occupant of the driver’s seat, he was disappearing around the corner of Chestnut Flats. The VIN in the front windshield was mostly obscured but the final portion was visible. The officer checked this against a current listing of stolen vehicles out of Chattanooga and nothing came back.

Police saw a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling west on Main Street. Police attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle fled, entering the interstate from West Main Street onto I-24 eastbound. Police discovered the vehicle was rented from GSP Transportation, Inc. and identified the person who rented the vehicle.

Police backed up the Chattanooga Fire Department on a report of a female lighting paper on fire on Wilson Road. Police spoke with the woman. She is homeless and is known to CFD for clearing brush by hand from off of the fences in the area. CFD said, “It’s her thing." That is what she was doing this time, but there was no fire.

A woman on Peach Bloom Drive said she discovered her passenger side rear tire had been slashed sometime while it was parked there overnight. She said this also happened about two months ago and she has no idea who’s doing this but she has bumper stickers on her vehicle that someone might take offense to. She said it costs about $200 to replace the tires.