Councilwoman Coonrod Tables Idea Of Cutting City Court Judge Pay

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she will move on from the idea of cutting the pay of the City Court judge from over $180,000 per year to $90,000.

She earlier said the pay should be reduced because of a limited number of cases in the court.

Councilwoman Coonrod said she had been in conversation with a number of individuals on the topic and she said there was concern that the move might be appeared to be aimed at current Judge Sherry Paty, who is seeking re-election. She said, "That is not the case at all."

She said it also had been pointed out to her that it might also work against a black candidate in the race, Brian Bush, should he win the election.

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson pulled the item from further discussion by the council.