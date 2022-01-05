Police Blotter: Woman Says She Is Scammed Buying CBD Gummies; Tobacco Mart Employee Pulls Out Pepper Spray With Irate Customer

A woman on Mill Road told police she was scammed on Facebook. She saw an ad under the name Keanu Reeves selling CBD Gummies. She was communicating with them through messaging and agreed to buy three bottles for $49.99 but she was actually charged $249.99 with no way to cancel the order. She said she had paid with her Citi Bank Mastercard and she then called the bank and they told her the order was actually charged to Bailey Enterprises and they gave her their phone number and told her that she would have to speak with Bailey Enterprises before they could cancel the transaction. She then called them and they told her that they couldn’t cancel it. She said she later saw where Facebook took the Keanu Reeves account down and now it's back up this morning. She is worried more people will get scammed.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on 4500 Amnicola Highway on a silver Nissan Altima bearing a TN tag because the registration returned to a Hyundai sedan. Police spoke with the driver who said she hasn't been able to get her car registered, but did give insurance paperwork and proper documentation showing she was the owner. The woman said the tag is from a previous vehicle she owned.

* * *

Police spoke with a man at Speedway at 2245 Hickory Valley Road. He said he was from out of town, cold and homeless. The officer transported the man to the Community Kitchen downtown for shelter.

* * *

A woman on Sheridan Avenue told police her surveillance camera system caught a young man going into her son's vehicle that was parked in front of her residence. She said the car was left unlocked and the suspect took $10 and fled the scene on foot north on Sheridan Avenue.

* * *

An employee of the Little Theatre at 400 River St. said a homeless white male with long hair was standing near the business and began screaming and yelling for no reason. The man then threw a plastic water bottle at the window and walked towards the walking bridge. Police canvassed the area but the man had already left the scene. The employee was asked to call back should he return.

* * *

An employee of Regions Bank at 5515 Brainerd Road told police a white male with a tear drop tattoo came inside the bank. The employee said the homeless man began asking clients and workers for money. The employee told him to vacate the premises or he would call police. The man then told the employee that he just got out of prison and left the bank. Police told the employee to contact dispatch if he returned and police would trespass the individual.

* * *

An officer stopped a blue 2013 Ford Mustang on Highway 153 and gave the driver a warning for speeding. He had valid insurance but had not updated his registration and driver’s license with his new address. He apologized for his aggressive driving behavior.

* * *

A man on East 11th Street said his back door alarm activated and he initially thought someone had broken in. He later realized his girlfriend set off the alarm along with a power outage which caused it to be delayed.

* * *

A woman at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police someone took her purse after she laid it down inside her shopping cart. She said she was trying on a sweater when the theft occurred. Her car keys were inside of her purse at the time of the theft. The officer checked the parking lot and found her vehicle was still there, locked and secured. The officer transported the woman to her residence to get her spare key to her car. Upon arrival at her residence, the woman said she could not find her spare house key and would have her neighbor take her to her daughter's residence who has an extra key for her.

* * *

An employee at Tobacco Mart at 480 Greenway View Dr. said a man came into the store and became mad because the tobacco vapor juice sold to him had a seal tear. The employee said she got out her pepper spray because she was afraid he might try and hurt her. At this point, the man left the store. Police told the man he was trespassed and it might be best for him to find another tobacco outlet.