Carolyn Rose, First Lady To Former Mayor Pat Rose, Dies At 88

Martha Carolyn "Carolyn" Rose, wife of former Chattanooga Mayor Pat Rose, has died at 88.

Mrs. Rose was a former First Lady of Chattanooga for eight years. She spear-headed many community projects throughout life including delivering with Meals on Wheels.

She was a member of Ridgedale Baptist Church and was heavily involved in many ministries there, including the Hospital Food Missions and the outreach visitation program. She had worked with the nursery at Central Baptist Church of Woodmore for more than 25 years.

She was born April 7, 1933 in Taylorsville, Georgia to the late Paul and Vivian McKelvey.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Emily Harper and Aileen Stewart, and brother, Lee McKelvey.

Survivors include her husband of 71+ years, Charles A. “Pat” Rose; children, June (Darryl) Penfold of Summerfield, FL, Rick (Sandra) Rose of Chattanooga, TN, David (Joan) Rose of Chattanooga, TN, and Tony Rose of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Tommy (Glenda) McKelvey of Social Circle, GA; sister-in-law, Kathleen Futrelle of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Stephanie Kaiser, Patrick Smallen, Melissa (Mark) Adams, Katelyn Rose; great-grandchldren, Ryan Stack & Emily Adams; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. in the East Brainerd Chapel with Dr. Bill Owens officiating.

Interment will be at Chattanooga National Cemetery next Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Rose’s memory to your charity of choice.

Arrangements are by the East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 8214 East Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421.