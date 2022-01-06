 Thursday, January 6, 2022 37.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Carolyn Rose, First Lady To Former Mayor Pat Rose, Dies At 88

Thursday, January 6, 2022
Carolyn Rose
Carolyn Rose

Martha Carolyn "Carolyn" Rose, wife of former Chattanooga Mayor Pat Rose, has died at 88.

Mrs. Rose was a former First Lady of Chattanooga for eight years. She spear-headed many community projects throughout life including delivering with Meals on Wheels.

She was a member of Ridgedale Baptist Church and was heavily involved in many ministries there, including the Hospital Food Missions and the outreach visitation program. She had worked with the nursery at Central Baptist Church of Woodmore for more than 25 years.

She was born April 7, 1933 in Taylorsville, Georgia to the late Paul and Vivian McKelvey.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Emily Harper and Aileen Stewart, and brother, Lee McKelvey.

Survivors include her husband of 71+ years, Charles A.

“Pat” Rose; children, June (Darryl) Penfold of Summerfield, FL, Rick (Sandra) Rose of Chattanooga, TN, David (Joan) Rose of Chattanooga, TN, and Tony Rose of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Tommy (Glenda) McKelvey of Social Circle, GA; sister-in-law, Kathleen Futrelle of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Stephanie Kaiser, Patrick Smallen, Melissa (Mark) Adams, Katelyn Rose; great-grandchldren, Ryan Stack & Emily Adams; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. in the East Brainerd Chapel with Dr. Bill Owens officiating.

Interment will be at Chattanooga National Cemetery next Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Rose’s memory to your charity of choice.

Arrangements are by the East Brainerd Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 8214 East Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421.

Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastBrainerdChapel.com.

 


January 6, 2022

Health Department Vaccination Site Closed Thursday And Friday Due To Inclement Weather

January 6, 2022

Chattanooga Man, 35, Died In I-75 Wreck In McMinn County On New Year's Eve

January 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Thousands Of Dollars Missing After Boyfriend Comes Over For Shower; Man Won't Pay For Domino's Delivery


Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site will be closed Thursday. For more information, call the hotline at 423 209-8383. (click for more)

A 35-year-old Chattanooga man died in a single-vehicle accident in McMinn County on New Year’s Eve. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Wayne DeAndre Salters was driving northbound on I-75 at ... (click for more)

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police a friend had stolen some of her stuff and she wanted to make a police report. The officer asked the woman what items had been stolen and she said that ... (click for more)



