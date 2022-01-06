 Thursday, January 6, 2022 32.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fire Breaks Out At East Ridge Apartment Complex

Thursday, January 6, 2022

A fire broke out late Thursday afternoon at the Summit East Ridge Apartments at 3725 Fountain Ave.

East Ridge Fire, Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to the apartment fire.

Upon arrival crews reported heavy smoke coming from building #4. Crews started evacuation of the occupants while another crew started fire suppression. Crews used ladders to gain access to one occupant on an outside balcony.

Two occupants were treated on the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Both refused transport to a hospital.

The clubhouse on site was used for a temporary shelter due to the cold temperatures.

After crews conducted overhaul operations, the power was isolated to the laundry room area. The occupants were then allowed to return to their apartments.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation.


