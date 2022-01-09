Police Blotter: Police Investigation Collision Inside Car Wash; EPB Having Problems With Guide Wires Being Cut; Woman Upset Boyfriend Took 2 Coloring Books

A woman at the Surfs Up Car Wash at 407 Signal Mountain Road said she was behind another vehicle in the car wash on an automated track system. She said the car in front of her appeared to get a flat tire and stopped moving along the track. The woman said the track kept pushing her vehicle, even after shutting it off in attempts to not get pushed into the car stopped on the track in front of her. However, the track system continued to push her vehicle along the track and into the rear of the car stopped on the tracks. The officer was unable to make contact with the owner of this vehicle due to them no longer being on scene upon arrival and dispatch unable to make contact. However, both the woman and the other owner of the vehicle involved filled out statements for the management of the car wash. The general manager had already been made aware of this incident and was attempting to get video footage as well as the insurance information for the business to give to the woman and the owner of the other involved vehicle. The officer observed very little damage to the woman’s vehicle. Damage consisted of very small and light scratches on the front bumper. The officer was unable to observe damage to the other involved vehicle due

to it leaving before police arrived.

* * *

An employee from EPB called police regarding one of their guide wires that had been cut on a pole at 2715 Belle Arbor Ave. This is an ongoing issue and has occurred at several locations around Chattanooga. An investigator responded to the scene and viewed that two guide wires had been cut. The estimated cost to repair these guide wires is $1,000. The investigator canvassed the area looking for witness or leads.

* * *

The owner of Swaffscapes told police that while his lawn care truck was in the parking lot of Fiesta Mexican Restaurant at 4021 Hixson Pike, someone stole two Stihl blowers off the back of the truck. He says the locks securing them were cut.

* * *

An officer was observing traffic while parked at the Bethlehem Center, 200 West 38th St., where there was a party going on in the community center. The officer saw a dark blue SUV headed west on 38th in front of the community center at a very high speed and could hear the engine revving as they increased speed. The officer caught up to the vehicle at 278 Water St. where it appeared to be attempting to hastily park facing the wrong way (against traffic). The officer activated emergency equipment and, while taking up a position behind the vehicle, it pulled out and sped off while ignoring police lights, pedestrian traffic in the area, as well as ignoring traffic control devices. It was last seen heading east on West 38th Street at an increasingly high speed. The officer headed west on West 38th Street. The vehicle was registered to Enterprise. The investigation is pending further suspect information.

* * *

An officer saw a gold Chevy Malibu on Williams Street with an Alabama tag that was not on file. The VIN returned out of Tennessee and was not stolen. The vehicle had a five-pointed crown with the word 'queen' on the left side of the rear window and a 'Motor City Auto Sales' sticker on the back hatch left side.

* * *

Police responded to 500 North Germantown Road where a black four-door sedan was facing south in the northbound lane. It was later identified as having lost its driver-side tire (no lug nuts located). That tire rolled down the hill and struck a man’s vehicle in the front passenger-side panel. The struck vehicle was unoccupied at the time and parked in the driveway, facing south. Both people requested to handle outside of a crash report but asked that it be documented. No injuries were reported and the first vehicle was towed via personal tow.

* * *

Police found an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra on Wilson Street that had a Tennessee tag that returned to a Mercedes-Benz. Police checked the VIN and found the vehicle to not be stolen. There were no signs of illegal activity in plain view within the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to vandalism at La Quinta Inn at 7051 McCutcheon Road. A woman said she came down from Indiana to bring her kids to Tennessee to see her ex-husband. They were around each other the whole day and towards the end the ex-husband and wife got into a disagreement about him being on his phone while being around his kids. The ex-husband then left with the woman’s keys. Their daughter chased after him and retrieved the keys. The ex-husband left with their son and later returned him to the hotel they were staying at. The woman and her daughter got a ride back to their hotel and the woman noticed that her car had damage to the driver’s side. It appears that someone had taken a key and scratched her car removing the paint. The woman believes that her ex-husband was the one who keyed her car but due to not witnessing him doing it and no camera footage no warrants can be filed at this time.

* * *

An officer was traveling south at 2400 Williams St., which is a one-way street. When the officer began slowing for the posted stop sign at West 25th and Williams Street, the officer saw a black Chevrolet Equinox attempting to turn north onto Williams Street. Police initiated emergency equipment blue lights in an attempt to tell the driver that Williams Street is a one-way street. The officer saw the driver was a black male with long dread locks who was wearing eye glasses. The driver proceeded to drive around the police vehicle with its lights on and continue in the wrong direction on Williams Street. The driver then pulled into the Motel 6 parking lot at 2440 Williams St. The officer followed the vehicle into the parking lot with emergency lights still on. The driver continued all the way around the hotel parking lot, making a loop, continued south on Williams Street, then west onto West 25th Street at a high rate of speed. The officer turned off emergency equipment and did not pursue the suspect. The TN tag displayed on the car does not come back to the Chevrolet Equinox it was displayed on, but a blue Volkswagen Tiguan. If the driver can be identified he will be charged with traveling the wrong direction on a one-way road and felony evading.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road said he had been in a verbal argument with his girlfriend who was no longer on scene. Police didn't see any marks on the man and he denied anything physical had occurred. Police cleared the scene with no further police action taken.

* * *

A man on Oak View Drive who wanted to remain anonymous said he heard a male and female having a verbal altercation. The caller said he could hear the female yelling at the male saying, "hit me b----." The caller said the female then walked into the garage, grabbed an item, and then struck the man's vehicle and continued yelling at him. The two people then went back inside the residence before police arrived on the scene. Police attempted to make contact with them, but no one answered the door.

* * *

A woman called police and said her Nissan had been damaged in the parking lot at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. near Party Fowl. The woman said while she was attempting to park her Nissan in a parking space, the front passenger corner of her vehicle made contact with an unoccupied black Ford Escape. The woman said she called to report the incident to police and waited at the scene until the driver of the Ford returned to the vehicle. The woman said the driver of the Ford said he did not want a report because there was no damage to his vehicle and left the scene. The woman said there were no injuries.

* * *

An officer on East 11th Street was flagged down by a woman saying that her sister was having a problem with her boyfriend. The sister was sitting in the back seat of the car so the officer went around to talk to her. She did not want to call the police but she spoke with the officer. She said that she got into an argument with him and he walked off. She was glad he walked away but upset that he took a Walmart bag with two coloring books in it with him. She pointed him out. The officer told her that he would go get the bag and bring it back to her. The officer spoke to the boyfriend and told the same story and gave the bag to the officer to give to her. The officer and the man finished talking and the officer turned to take the bag to her and found she had left in the car with her sister. The officer gave the bag back to the man and left.