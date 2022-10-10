Gas Prices Rise 27.5 Cents In Chattanooga

 Monday, October 10, 2022 Weather

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 27.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 23.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.89 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.49, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $2.89 while the highest was $4.09, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
October 10, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)
October 10, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
October 10, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
October 10, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
October 10, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
October 10, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
October 10, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
October 10, 2014: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)
October 10, 2013: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)
October 10, 2012: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.38, up 22.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16.
State of Tennessee- $3.39, up 22.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16.
Huntsville- $3.36, up 19.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16. 

"With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don't expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead."

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022

Newspaper Publisher Dick Cook Is Write In Candidate For East Ridge Mayor


