East Ridge Man Charged With Showing Nude Photos To Minors At Pioneer Frontier Playground

An East Ridge man has been charged with showing nude photos to minors at the Pioneer Frontier Playground by East Ridge City Hall.

Emanuel Joseph Wallace, 26, of 4309B Bennett Road, was charged with two counts of exhibition of obscene material to minors.

Police said they were dispatched to the playground in regard to a suspicious person.

A juvenile had said, "Two days in a row, both of my brothers (both 15) have complained that a man in a dress shirt at the playground was going around showing pornography and nude photos to them as well as young children on the playground, and going into details about sex acts with them."

A 15-year-old juvenile said an unknown Hispanic male was showing nude photos to children on the playground. He was described as wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a gray Under Armour T-shirt.

Police found Wallace sitting on a park bench. A juvenile identified him as the one who had repeatedly shown him lewd photos on his cell phone.

Wallace denied that anything had happened that day. He did admit he previously showed some juveniles a nude photo of a woman after they first showed him nude photos.

He said the picture he showed was of an ex-girlfriend. He said it was on the Whatsapp app on his phone and had been deleted.

A juvenile said Wallace had a habit of showing pornographic photos to other juveniles and himself while detailing his sexual exploits with women.

A mother of one of the juveniles said the situation with Wallace had been going on for about a week.

.