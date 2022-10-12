2 Students Carjacked At Gunpoint On UTC's Campus On Tuesday Evening

A carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a university spokesperson, the incident occurred in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue.

Two suspects are described as black males, possibly juveniles, wearing all black clothing including black hoodies and masks on their faces.

The suspects approached two students in a blue Nissan Xterra SUV. One of the suspects pulled a gun and put it to the driver’s head and ordered the driver out of the vehicle. The two suspects then fled in the vehicle from lot 51.

The UTC Police Department and Chattanooga Police Department are working collaboratively to investigate.