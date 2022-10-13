 Thursday, October 13, 2022 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Beloved Teacher, Principal Clara Carpenter Was Part Of Carpenter/French Clan On Prospect Street

Thursday, October 13, 2022
Clara Carpenter School
Clara Carpenter School

Chattanooga businessmen Walter Scott French and David T. Carpenter were longtime residents of Cameron Hill. They lived in the large house at 206 Prospect St. (Boynton Terrace) for many years. French had married into the Carpenter family. 

French, who headed the Phoenix Foundry Company, was born near McMinnville in 1854. He was the only son of John Hopkins and Lucy Virginia Smith French. The father was a horse breeder and farmer, while the mother was a well-known Southern writer. Mrs. French, a native of Virginia, began her literary career in Memphis. The father was also from Virginia native.

Walter S. French grew up on the family farm in Warren County. In October 1872, he entered the Eastern Tennessee University, though he later had to withdraw due to illness. Afterward, he studied at a business school in Nashville. 

French was the bookkeeper for a McMinnville firm "at a nominal salary" for some time, then he lit out for Chattanooga on Dec. 17, 1877 "where without means and among strangers he began life again." He was finally hired on Jan. 8 by the glass dealer P.C. Wilson over many applicants. The salary was $20 per month. His employer allowed him to represent the firm in Cincinnati at the great banquet on March 18, 1888, to celebrate the completion of the Cincinnati Southern Railroad. 

French was called to the bedside of his dying mother the next spring. While there he was induced to rejoin his former McMinnville employer, T.F. Burroughs, and he took a half interest in the business. After 18 months of "patient and unceasing labor and seeing that he was falling behind in his payments," he at once decided to sell his interest and return to Chattanooga. French was back in Chattanooga "with a light heart" by March of 1883.

On Sept. 7, 1881, he had married Ella M. Carpenter, a native of Indiana and former resident of Cleveland, Ohio. Her family had settled in Chattanooga in  1874. French, after his return to Chattanooga, joined with his wife's father and brother to organize the Phoenix Foundry Company. French was made secretary and treasurer. This company was able to make it through the depression of 1884-1885. French's $500 investment in the firm paid dividends, and, "by the frugal habits of his wife," he was finally able to set some money aside.

David T. Carpenter was born in 1827 in Grafton County, N.H., the son of Asa and Anna Turner Carpenter. When he was 26 years old, he moved to Cleveland, Ohio. After a year there, he returned to New Hampshire and married Miranda Parkhurst. They moved to Chicago, where D.T. Carpenter worked three years moulding in a foundry. In 1856, he moved to Cleveland, where he was foreman in a foundry for the next 16 years.

During the Civil War D.T. Carpenter in 1864 joined the Ohio Home Guards. He went on a 100-day tour as a sergeant, but had to be brought home sick.

Carpenter lived at Columbus, Ohio, then in 1873 he went to Chattanooga "to find a suitable place to live." The family moved to Chattanooga the next year. There he started the Phoenix Foundry with his son, Clarence A. Carpenter, and his son-in-law French. The plant "enjoyed excellent success, continuing to run during the entire time of the stagnation in business." 

The Carpenters had nine children, including Ella, the wife of Walter S. French. Others were Clarence A., Clara E., Flora B., George E. (who died young), Grace L., Jettie A. and another George E.

David T. Carpenter was on Prospect Street by 1876, and Walter French joined the household by 1884. It was said that D.T. Carpenter "began life in very limited circumstances, but by economy and judicious management is now in a very comfortable condition." He had a 100-acre farm on Missionary Ridge near the East Lake Station of the Belt Railroad.

One of the daughters of D.T. Carpenter, Clara E. Carpenter, was the last of the family to live in the 206 Prospect house. She moved out about 1907 to live on Missionary Ridge. The Frenches had moved to Missionary Ridge as well.

Clara Carpenter graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1879. She then taught and was in administration for 51 years in the Chattanooga public schools. The Clara Carpenter Elementary School on E. Fifth Street near Douglas was named in her honor. She was the principal of the First District School for many years. 

Later owners of the Carpenter/French home near the top of Cameron Hill were Hymen Steinman, Buford Combs and J.H. Cloud.


October 13, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 12, 2022

Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

October 12, 2022

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, STEVE LYNN 8935 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Undertaker Jeremiah Long lived half a century on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Soon after he arrived in 1879 he moved into a two-story home with a view at the corner of Magazine Street and ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ECLEBERY, RONALD TYLER RECKLESS DRIVING 10/12/2022 2 ECLEBERY, RONALD TYLER SPEEDING 10/12/2022 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, STEVE LYNN 8935 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) ALDER, MEGAN L 936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

Undertaker Jeremiah Long lived half a century on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Soon after he arrived in 1879 he moved into a two-story home with a view at the corner of Magazine Street and Ninth. Magazine Street was later made a part of the stylish address of East Terrace. The Long house at 35 East Terrace had a large front yard sloping down to the street, and it was one ... (click for more)

Opinion

Grateful For Ken Wilkerson

In January of 2011, I was the first family member notified that my beloved grandfather, Don Wamp, had fallen down the stairs of his office in a tragic accident and was en route to Erlanger. When I arrived at the emergency room, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Director Ken Wilkerson was waiting. I did not know Ken before that day. But I have never forgotten ... (click for more)

Great Need For Emergency Hospital In This Region

We would like to express sincere gratitude to Parkridge Health System for looking at building an emergency hospital in the Soddy Daisy Harrison Lane area. We live at the far northern tip of Hamilton County and know all to well that a 45 minute to an hours drive to a hospital in downtown Chattanooga can be a matter of life or death. Having a facility like this in place where they ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Alabama Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday, October 15, for the football game against the University of Alabama. Fans are encouraged to “orange out” Neyland Stadium by wearing mostly orange to the game. The top-10 rivalry matchup is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS as the SEC Game of ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Stay Calmly On Course In Midst Of Bama Hoopla

After Tennessee routed LSU last Saturday, Jabari Small pulled back the curtain to commend an intangible quality behind the show of force, one he described as essential to the Vols performance. “The only thing that gives us confidence,” the junior running back said, “is our work-ethic.” Small’s big-top reference likely included the team’s weekly preparation. In this case, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors