County Mayor Chooses Not To Reappoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Friday informed County Attorney Rheubin Taylor he would not be reappointed as the county attorney. County Mayor Wamp said he will immediately begin a search to identify an appointment to bring before the County Commission.

“I respect Mr. Taylor and appreciate his service to Hamilton County, however my transition team recommended we pursue a new direction in the County Attorney’s office as we seek to increase transparency and accountability in county government,” said County Mayor Wamp.

“County Mayor Wamp came to this decision based on concerns about private legal work Mr. Taylor conducts during business hours, concerns about breach of attorney-client privilege with our office, and previous admissions from Mr. Taylor that his office had systematically destroyed thousands of documents related to open records requests,” said Chief of Staff, Claire McVay.

Mayor Wamp's letter to Mr. Taylor said, "I am writing to inform you that I will not be reappointing you as the County Attorney. The County Mayor's office needs a trusted advisor and I will be pursuing a new direction in that office.



"Effective immediately, you are no longer employed as the County Attorney."