Police Blotter: Man Enters Store With Flat Shirt On And Leaves With Bulging Shirt; Woman Of The Night "Kyra" Steals Man's Car

The store manager of Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a white male with a white sweatshirt, white shorts and red hair took some items from the store. He said the man came in the store around 3:50 p.m. and left around 4:10 p.m. He said he had video footage of the man coming in the store and his shirt was flat and, as he was going to leave, his shirt was bulging in the front. The manager said he didn't know the number of items that were taken, but he said the items taken could possibly cost around $200. The area was searched and the man was not located.



* * *

A woman flagged police down at the downtown precinct concerning a TPO that she has against her from a man. She said he is coming to her home and threatening to have her arrested for violating the TPO. She is concerned because he is coming on to her porch and knocking on the door yelling at her. Police told her that he is not allowed to come around her either. She said she doesn't have a phone to call police. Police suggested she get a landline phone and plug it to the wall to call 911 only or leave and go to the neighbor's house or store to call if need be.

* * *

Northgate Mall Security told police that a black male wearing an orange shirt, white shoes and a grey beard ran out of the Burlington store with a cart full of miscellaneous men's clothing, shoes and fragrances. The man got into a white four-door sedan and fled the area.

* * *

A woman on 5th Avenue Court told police she had a friend who was over at her residence, but she wanted him to leave. The man left the area before police arrived, and the woman told them she no longer needed police assistance.

* * *

A woman called police and said that earlier in the day around 6 p.m. a purse was lost and

she was wondering if police found it. The woman said she was at 500 Broad St. at the Cupcake Kitchen. Police confirmed that a purse turned in was hers, returned the purse to her, and she left the scene.

* * *

A man at Conn's HomePlus, 5844 Brainerd Road, told police a younger white male stole a $600 Bird scooter and then fled the scene in a Toyota Rav 4 with a temp tag.

* * *

A store manager at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a white baseball hat, and a white male wearing a white t-shirt with brown or black shorts and black tennis shoes came in the store. He said the black male walked out first at around 7:05 p.m. When he did so, it set off the alarms and he came back in to get the item he had checked. An employee at the front checked the item and there was no tag or anything on it, so the black male walked out the door. A minute after the black male walked out, the white male took off running out of the store with a bag that had miscellaneous items in it. The manager said the two men got in a white Cadillac and drove off. The employee standing at the front said the items taken cost around $150. Police searched the area after speaking with the employees and the two men were not located.

* * *

Police were informed that a person had found a running pump at the Mapco, 1227 E Main St., and was attempting to get other vehicles to fill up before the pump shut off. By the time

police had arrived on scene, the pump had reset itself and the man had left.

* * *



A caller said there was a white female outside of a residence on Eller Road screaming for help and a black male pulled her inside. While patrolling the area, there was no signs of distress or disorder. Police spoke with the residents in the address on Eller Road - a man and woman who appeared intoxicated. Both said there was no disorder and the two of them said they were fine. The woman said she had been drinking earlier and they were now going to bed. Police did not observe any bruising or marks on either of them. The woman said they have a neighbor who frequently calls police on them. She said she feels her neighbor does not like them and finds reasons to call police on them. There were no signs of a disorder.

* * *

While on patrol at 4000 N. Terrace, police observed a man walking on the left side of the roadway, panhandling. Police had told this man on multiple occasions that it was illegal and to move on, but he continues to return to the same activity. Police had the man come over to the patrol vehicle and explained it was illegal and that further police action will be taken if they observe him doing the same infraction again. He initially said he does it because he is hungry, but when police mentioned the Community Kitchen, he immediately said no, that it was too dangerous. He was also told to contact the Homeless Coalition in an effort to gain some help as well. The man said that he would not return.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike told police that at some unknown time, unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter off of her 2010 Coach Motorhome.

* * *

A man at the Motel 6 on Williams Street told police that between 3-6 a.m. a black female with

the first name "Kyra" had stolen his Hyundai Sonata (TN tag) while he was asleep. He said that he has only known "Kyra" for a couple of days, and could not provide any other information other than that she's a lady of the evening. "Kyra" was staying in a room with the man, where she had access to his keys. Surveillance footage showed "Kyra" drive out of the parking lot around 6:20 a.m., never to return. "Kyra" appeared to be wearing black shorts and a black tank top. The man was able to make contact with "Kyra" via phone call, and she said that she would bring the vehicle back within 10 minutes, but never showed up. No further suspect info at this time. A BOLO was placed on the vehicle, and it was entered into NCIC.