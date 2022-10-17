 Monday, October 17, 2022 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Near-Freezing Temperatures Could Break Records In Parts Of The South

Monday, October 17, 2022 - by AccuWeather
The coldest air of the season has the South in its sights and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a powerful disturbance as it sweeps through the central and eastern United States. While this storm brings the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.

"A shot of unseasonably cold air is headed for the mid-South early this week.
Overnight lows are expected to be near- to below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights," summarized AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Curtis.

The period from Tuesday through Thursday morning looks to be the most frigid in the South as residents of Nashville and Birmingham will wake up to lows near or just below freezing each day.

On Tuesday, a cold front will dive farther southward and cooler weather will arrive along much of the Gulf coast from the Florida Panhandle to far eastern Texas. However, the most significant blast of chilly Canadian air will remain a bit farther inland and away from the warmer water of the Gulf of Mexico which will temper the extreme chill closer to the coast.

This round of wintry temperatures will be noteworthy for taking place so soon after a stretch of exceptional heat that blazed across some of the very same parts of the country around this time last month. Dozens of locations may challenge daily record lows in the upcoming mornings.

"To put this into perspective, many of these places had record-high temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s just under a month ago," added Mr. Curtis.

Indeed, Nashville set new daily record highs of 99 and 100 on Sept. 20 and 21, with the latter becoming that city's latest 100-degree Fahrenheit day on record by a full 10 days.

As the front progresses, the core of the winterlike chill will take a bit longer to press farther south into cities like Jackson, Ms., and Baton Rouge, La., but both of those cities will approach their daily record lows in the lower to middle 30s by Wednesday morning.

Closer to the Gulf Coast, in cities such as Mobile, Al., and Tallahassee, Fl., warm waters will help moderate the air by a few degrees, and temperatures are likely to remain above the freezing mark as a result. However, low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s are currently forecast for both cities, which could threaten daily record lows in both locations.

The freezing temperatures could come at a price as any late-season crops risk being damaged, especially in areas where farmers are simply not used to having to protect their crops from a freeze at this point in the year, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Anyone on the fringes of the freezing temperatures with sensitive outdoor vegetation may also want to take precautions during this event, such as covering plants or bringing them indoors if possible.

As the broad disturbance lifts into Canada and the front pushes well off the coast, high pressure will build into the regions and temperatures will rebound several degrees by Thursday. High temperatures should then rise close to average for many by Friday.

Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 To Ask Police To Break Up With His Boyfriend For Him; Man Sitting On Bench Is Said To Be A Loan Shark

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he wanted them to tell his boyfriend to leave the residence. The boyfriend was asleep in the man's bed and the man made no attempt to ask him to leave. The man said that he and the boyfriend have been in a relationship for approximately six years, and he does not want to have an argument with him, so he instead contacted law enforcement. Police ... (click for more)

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams Running For Re-Election

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams announced he will run for re-election. His statement said, "I have been honored to be the Mayor of East Ridge over the past four years. I am running for re-election and would humbly appreciate your vote and support for re-election. I have been a resident of East Ridge for over 20+ years and love East Ridge. My professional background includes 25+ ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Jalin Hyatt Has More Than Capitalized On His Opportunity

Tennessee’s football victory over Alabama might have been an upset but the acclaim for Jalin Hyatt’s contribution to the outcome wasn’t. On Monday, the Vols junior wide receiver was named SEC offensive player of the week. He did enough against the Crimson Tide on Saturday to deserve the honor for the next three weeks, catching a school-record five touchdown ... (click for more)

ROCKY TOP!!!! Vols Nail Bama 52-49

Rocky Top has never rocked like this. The #6 Tennessee Vols beat #3 Alabama, 52-49, on a last-second field goal in a thriller on the third Saturday in October in Knoxville. The tense victory sent ecstatic fans spilling onto the playing field and kep Tennessee's undefeated record intact, while Alabama suffered its first loss of the season and its first defeat at the hands of Tennessee ... (click for more)


