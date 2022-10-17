East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams Running For Re-Election

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams announced he will run for re-election.

His statement said, "I have been honored to be the Mayor of East Ridge over the past four years. I am running for re-election and would humbly appreciate your vote and support for re-election. I have been a resident of East Ridge for over 20+ years and love East Ridge. My professional background includes 25+ years in Information Technology and 20 years at my current employer as Senior Manager. My job experience in project management and departmental budgets along with my experience with the City’s annual budgets and policies and procedures as a Councilmember and Mayor provides me with valuable experience in leading our City. I feel that my involvement as your current Mayor has been important in the progress and growth of our City.

"Within my tenure on Council, the Police Department created a Crime Suppression Unit and most recently allotted additional resources for this unit. We have doubled our Traffic unit resources and have a Detective assigned to Safe Streets Task Force. We have had 3 officers graduate the prestigious FBI Academy. We have budgeted and supported an increased training budget to obtain a better trained and adept police force. We plan to apply and obtain Police accreditation from the State of Tennessee.

"Additional Police programs established are: 2 Police Chaplains, Take Me Home, Citizens Police Academy and Community Care Programs.

"While serving as your Mayor, East Ridge has accomplished many positive impacts to our City. We have provided a balanced budget each year while working with the City Manager and current Council, continue to facilitate business growth, job creation and economic development throughout East Ridge. We have had over $220 million dollars in upgrades and development in the past four years.

"We have committed $1 million-dollars in City street paving, $800,000 grant for McBrien Rd & John Ross Rd resurfacing, widening of N. Mack Smith Rd. (entrance to Red Wolves development) which includes a $1 million-dollars of funding from Hamilton County and currently a Multi-Modal upgrade which includes much needed Storm Water enhancements on Ringgold Rd to help alleviate future flooding issues.

"We have purchased land for a new animal shelter which is currently in design and engineering phase with plans to budget for the construction of the new animal shelter next year.

"I am a strong advocate for the growth of our local business community. This includes our “legacy” businesses that have helped East Ridge grow as well as the new ones. As a member of the East Ridge Chapter of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce I am helping facilitate a new business “On Ramp” packet. This packet will aid new business to navigate hurdles, processes and steps in establishing and opening a new business as well as provide a “Roadmap” for potential new business to review when considering East Ridge for their business location.

"I strongly believe in:

• Transparency • Accountability • Community Involvement

• Supporting our City Employees and Departments

• Providing our First Responders (Fire & Police) with the best equipment (New Ladder Truck and purchasing a new engine).

• Continually updating our City Codes to accommodate future growth

• Combatting illegal activity within our City by providing Crime Free programs and policies

"It has been a privilege and an honor to be the Mayor of East Ridge over the past four years. I respectfully ask for your support for my re-election in November for East Ridge Mayor."