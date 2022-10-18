 Tuesday, October 18, 2022 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Corinne Hill Stepping Down After 10 Years At Chattanooga Public Library

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) Director Corinne Hill has submitted her resignation to CPL's Board of Directors, which will be effective Nov. 18 as part of a planned transition following a 10-year tenure. CPL Director since March 2012, Ms. Hill said she will be pursuing new endeavors.

"The Library Board of Directors is proud of Corinne's accomplishments, leadership and service to the community over the past 10 years," said Board Chair William Sundquist. "Chattanooga's library has grown and become a place for lifetime learning for all in Chattanooga and is recognized as an innovative library globally."

"Under Corinne's leadership, our public library has transformed into a regional asset that inspires people every day to explore and achieve, bringing our community closer together and improving quality of life for all Chattanoogans," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "I'm incredibly grateful for her ten years of service to our city, and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

"Creating a library that can serve a highly connected, rapidly changing community was a constant goal while at the Chattanooga Public Library," said Ms. Hill. "I'm pleased to say we have achieved that and more over the past 10 years."

As Executive Director of CPL, Ms. Hill implemented new strategies and initiatives to solidify the library as a destination for 21st century learning. Programs and services created under her include a 12,000 foot makerspace, a professional recording studio, a new library branch, a library card program for public school students and an increase in circulation to over one million items a year.

CPL's Board has appointed Deputy Director Richard Beeland to serve as interim Executive Director, effectively immediately to assist with the transition. Mr. Beeland will lead library operations while the Board establishes a committee to identify and select a replacement in coordination with the city.


October 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman’s Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

October 18, 2022

Alabama Man Charged In Fentanyl Death Of 36-Year-Old Hixson Woman

October 18, 2022

2nd Arrest Made In Alleged Robbery, Assault Of Youtuber


A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, ... (click for more)

An Alabama man has been charged in the Fentanyl overdose death of a Hixson woman. Christopher Clay Garrison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2021, death of Lauren ... (click for more)

Police have made a second arrest in the alleged aggravated robbery and assault of Youtuber Miko Worldwide (Michael Wolfgang Nichol) in Chattanooga. Ronald Steven Blackwell III, 27, was arrested ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman’s Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, where he pulled shelving away from the wall, knocking over several items and breaking two picture frames. The woman didn’t want to press charges. * * * An employee at Adorama ... (click for more)

Alabama Man Charged In Fentanyl Death Of 36-Year-Old Hixson Woman

An Alabama man has been charged in the Fentanyl overdose death of a Hixson woman. Christopher Clay Garrison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2021, death of Lauren Ashley Hughes, 36. Garrison, who is the father of two children by Ms. Hughes, is also charged with removing $1,700 from Ms. Hughes' bank account after her death. The victim, who was living ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Smoking Cigars And Beating Alabama

Fifteen years without a win over your most bitter rival is tough....really tough. That's what Tennessee fans were facing on Saturday as the unbeaten Volunteers hosted unbeaten Alabama at Neyland Stadium. This series has been more about frustrating losses for Tennessee than anything else.... losses so frustrating they caused long-time UT grads to throw their class rings in the river ... (click for more)

Lady Flames Soccer Plays Auburn-Montgomery To 1-1 Tie

The Lee University women’s soccer team came away with a 1-1 tie against Auburn University at Montgomery Sunday afternoon. The Lady Flames (8-2-5, 6-2-3) had to play the final 76 minutes down a player after a player was sent off with a red card. AUM (3-9-2, 3-6-2 GSC) took advantage of the call to outshoot the Lady Flames 7-4 in the first half with four of those shots placed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors