Corinne Hill Stepping Down After 10 Years At Chattanooga Public Library

Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) Director Corinne Hill has submitted her resignation to CPL's Board of Directors, which will be effective Nov. 18 as part of a planned transition following a 10-year tenure. CPL Director since March 2012, Ms. Hill said she will be pursuing new endeavors.

"The Library Board of Directors is proud of Corinne's accomplishments, leadership and service to the community over the past 10 years," said Board Chair William Sundquist. "Chattanooga's library has grown and become a place for lifetime learning for all in Chattanooga and is recognized as an innovative library globally."

"Under Corinne's leadership, our public library has transformed into a regional asset that inspires people every day to explore and achieve, bringing our community closer together and improving quality of life for all Chattanoogans," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "I'm incredibly grateful for her ten years of service to our city, and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

"Creating a library that can serve a highly connected, rapidly changing community was a constant goal while at the Chattanooga Public Library," said Ms. Hill. "I'm pleased to say we have achieved that and more over the past 10 years."

As Executive Director of CPL, Ms. Hill implemented new strategies and initiatives to solidify the library as a destination for 21st century learning. Programs and services created under her include a 12,000 foot makerspace, a professional recording studio, a new library branch, a library card program for public school students and an increase in circulation to over one million items a year.

CPL's Board has appointed Deputy Director Richard Beeland to serve as interim Executive Director, effectively immediately to assist with the transition. Mr. Beeland will lead library operations while the Board establishes a committee to identify and select a replacement in coordination with the city.