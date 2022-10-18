Alabama Man Charged In Fentanyl Death Of 36-Year-Old Hixson Woman

An Alabama man has been charged in the Fentanyl overdose death of a Hixson woman.

Christopher Clay Garrison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2021, death of Lauren Ashley Hughes, 36.

Garrison, who is the father of two children by Ms. Hughes, is also charged with removing $1,700 from Ms. Hughes' bank account after her death.

The victim, who was living in Hixson with her father, was a graduate of Prattville High School in Alabama and had earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Auburn University at Montgomery.

The Sheriff's Office said both Garrison and Ms. Hughes were drug users. Examination of the phone of Ms. Hughes showed that previously she obtained drugs from others, but in recent months had only been getting them from Garrison.

She had met with Garrison in Alabama for a child exchange shortly bfore her father found her deceased in bed.

It was charged that Garrison made 17 fraudulent cash withdrawals from the account of Ms. Hughes after her death.