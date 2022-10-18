 Tuesday, October 18, 2022 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Alabama Man Charged In Fentanyl Death Of 36-Year-Old Hixson Woman

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Christopher Clay Garrison
Christopher Clay Garrison

An Alabama man has been charged in the Fentanyl overdose death of a Hixson woman.

Christopher Clay Garrison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2021, death of Lauren Ashley Hughes, 36.

Garrison, who is the father of two children by Ms. Hughes, is also charged with removing $1,700 from Ms. Hughes' bank account after her death.

The victim, who was living in Hixson with her father, was a graduate of Prattville High School in Alabama and had earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Auburn University at Montgomery.

The Sheriff's Office said both Garrison and Ms. Hughes were drug users. Examination of the phone of Ms. Hughes showed that previously she obtained drugs from others, but in recent months had only been getting them from Garrison.

She had met with Garrison in Alabama for a child exchange shortly bfore her father found her deceased in bed.

It was charged that Garrison made 17 fraudulent cash withdrawals from the account of Ms. Hughes after her death.

 

Lauren Ashley Hughes
Lauren Ashley Hughes

Police Blotter: Woman's Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

2nd Arrest Made In Alleged Robbery, Assault Of Youtuber


A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room,

Police have made a second arrest in the alleged aggravated robbery and assault of Youtuber Miko Worldwide (Michael Wolfgang Nichol) in Chattanooga. Ronald Steven Blackwell III, 27, was arrested



Police Blotter: Woman's Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, where he pulled shelving away from the wall, knocking over several items and breaking two picture frames. The woman didn't want to press charges. * * * An employee at Adorama

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that's the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a "Woa Nelly" from Keith Jackson, a "Touchdown Alabama" by Eli Gold and the infamous "Give Him Six" from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is

Randy Smith: Smoking Cigars And Beating Alabama

Fifteen years without a win over your most bitter rival is tough....really tough. That's what Tennessee fans were facing on Saturday as the unbeaten Volunteers hosted unbeaten Alabama at Neyland Stadium. This series has been more about frustrating losses for Tennessee than anything else.... losses so frustrating they caused long-time UT grads to throw their class rings in the river

Lady Flames Soccer Plays Auburn-Montgomery To 1-1 Tie

The Lee University women's soccer team came away with a 1-1 tie against Auburn University at Montgomery Sunday afternoon. The Lady Flames (8-2-5, 6-2-3) had to play the final 76 minutes down a player after a player was sent off with a red card. AUM (3-9-2, 3-6-2 GSC) took advantage of the call to outshoot the Lady Flames 7-4 in the first half with four of those shots placed


