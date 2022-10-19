 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

October 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

October 19, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 10/19/22

October 19, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were on every side of the car. The officer asked the man if he saw who vandalized his car. He didn’t because he was inside the mall when it happened. He said the mall security guard would ... (click for more)

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 10/19/22

(click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Picked 2nd In SEC; 5th In Nation

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members. Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country. Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad ... (click for more)

UTC's Ekern Named SoCon Defensive Player Of The Week

Chattanooga’s Caroline Ekern earned back-to-back shutouts last week and was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced. Ekern has made 12 starts this season with six shutouts on the year. She recorded two saves Friday in the Mocs 1-0 win over Western Carolina on a thrilling goal in the final seconds. Two days later she was back in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors