Wamp Says Rheubin Taylor Off Payroll, Has Email Blocked Despite Commission Support

Despite a series of resolutions passed by the County Commission on Wednesday in support of embattled County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, County Mayor Weston Wamp said he remains off the county payroll and his county email is blocked.

At an afternoon news conference, he said that county IT has the contents of attorney Taylor's county computer.

County Mayor Wamp said he is having to fend against "the good ole boy" system.

He said the County Commission does not understand that state law gives the county mayor the authority to appoint the county attorney - not the commission.

County Mayor Wamp said, "The dizzying actions taken by the County Commission were not within what state law allows."

He said he plans to hire his own attorney - countering the commission's pick of John Konvalinka - "a divorce attorney and strong advocate who was hired to give them the opinion they want."

He said he would not deal with attorney Taylor or with three remaining attorneys in the office, saying, "It seems the entire office is conflicted."

County Mayor Wamp said of the commission, "I was somewhat stunned by their vicious protection of the status quo."

Concerning commission concern about employee job fears, he said the only other personnel change was the resignation of parks director Tom Lamb.

He claimed that the Taylor office in the past had been used "for personal business," including case referrals from probate court. He also said the Taylor office had "shockingly destroyed a tremendous number of records."

He said a county attorney is needed "who is aligned in spirit with what I'm trying to do."

County Mayor Wamp said his office will eventually begin interviewing county attorney candidates.