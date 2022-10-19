 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Weather

Wamp Says Rheubin Taylor Off Payroll, Has Email Blocked Despite Commission Support

Despite a series of resolutions passed by the County Commission on Wednesday in support of embattled County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, County Mayor Weston Wamp said he remains off the county payroll and his county email is blocked.

At an afternoon news conference, he said that county IT has the contents of attorney Taylor's county computer.  

County Mayor Wamp said he is having to fend against "the good ole boy" system.

He said the County Commission does not understand that state law gives the county mayor the authority to appoint the county attorney - not the commission. 

County Mayor Wamp said, "The dizzying actions taken by the County Commission were not within what state law allows."

He said he plans to hire his own attorney  - countering the commission's pick of John Konvalinka - "a divorce attorney and strong advocate who was hired to give them the opinion they want."

He said he would not deal with attorney Taylor or with three remaining attorneys in the office, saying, "It seems the entire office is conflicted."

County Mayor Wamp said of the commission, "I was somewhat stunned by their vicious protection of the status quo."

Concerning commission concern about employee job fears, he said the only other personnel change was the resignation of parks director Tom Lamb.

He claimed that the Taylor office in the past had been used "for personal business," including case referrals from probate court. He also said the Taylor office had "shockingly destroyed a tremendous number of records."

He said a county attorney is needed "who is aligned in spirit with what I'm trying to do."

County Mayor Wamp said his office will eventually begin interviewing county attorney candidates.

 

 

 


Sarah Johnson Was Cameron Hill's Chief Beautifier

Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

Red Bank Recognized For Budgeting Excellence


The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier. The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 ... (click for more)

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were ... (click for more)

Finances were involved in most of the discussions and decisions at the Red Bank Commission meeting Tuesday night. Finance Director John Alexander was congratulated for being the one responsible ... (click for more)



The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier. The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 with Mrs. Johnson as the main organizer. She remained a leader of the club for many years. Her husband was a bookkeeper for Andrew Muxen's wholesale produce firm, and they lived at 105 Cameron ... (click for more)

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were on every side of the car. The officer asked the man if he saw who vandalized his car. He didn’t because he was inside the mall when it happened. He said the mall security guard would ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Homecoming Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the homecoming football game against the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 homecoming theme is Salute to Smokey to honor Smokey X for his service to the university and the addition of Smokey XI. Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Picked 2nd In SEC; 5th In Nation

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members. Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country. Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad ... (click for more)


