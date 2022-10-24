 Monday, October 24, 2022 75.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Argument, Fight Broke Out Between Coaching Staff, Multiple Parents After Ooltewah High Homecoming Football Game

Monday, October 24, 2022

An argument and fight broke out between coaching staff and multiple parents after the homecoming football game at Ooltewah High School on Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials stated, "At around 9:30 p.m. the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) at Ooltewah High School witnessed a verbal disturbance on the restricted area of the football field immediately following the Homecoming Football game between parents of athletes and coaching staff. 

"The HCSO SRD de-escalated the situation by the field and soon after received word that there was an alleged fight occurring near the locker room between coaching staff and multiple parents.

The HCSO SRD then requested assistance from additional law-enforcement personnel to help prevent further escalation and physical altercations.  

"There were also other various verbal and physical altercations between parties that were eventually deescalated and broken up.  

"The HCSO would like to thank the Chattanooga Police, Collegedale Police, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for their assistance with responding to these incidents." 


October 24, 2022

D.P. Montague Had Mission-Style Beauty High Atop Cameron Hill

October 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

October 24, 2022

Police Say Man Robs Man Who He Says Owed Him Money


The Dwight Preston Montagues had a Mission-style beauty high atop Cameron Hill that was outfitted from classical cities of Europe. Several other Montagues and their kin chose the heights of Cameron ... (click for more)

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police ... (click for more)

Wayne LaJuan Dews, 21, of 4503 Fagan St., #B, has been arrested for robbing a man he said owed him money.. Police were notified at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 that a man was robbed at 810 E. 10th ... (click for more)



Breaking News

D.P. Montague Had Mission-Style Beauty High Atop Cameron Hill

The Dwight Preston Montagues had a Mission-style beauty high atop Cameron Hill that was outfitted from classical cities of Europe. Several other Montagues and their kin chose the heights of Cameron Hill for their elaborate homes. The first Montague to reach Chattanooga was Theodore Giles Montague, who joined with William Perry Rathburn to set up the First National Bank just months ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Couple Argue Over Who Owns Phone Man Threw Out Car Window; Guy Woman Met On Dating App Steals $20,000 From Her

A woman on Clio Avenue told police she and her boyfriend had gotten into a disorder and he took her phone and left. Police are very familiar with both of them, due to them calling the police on each other constantly. The woman was able to track the phone in question just of couple blocks south. The officer then made his way to where the phone was pinging. Before making it to that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote Yes On Amendment 1

An issue currently facing those of us who live in Tennessee is the opportunity to vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 to preserve Tennessee’s 1947 Right to Work law, which ensures that people cannot be forced to join a union and pay dues against their will. Please Vote Yes on Amendment 1 to add the law to the state constitution. I work for a manufacturing company where the team ... (click for more)

On the Political Positive Side - A New Arising Political Generation

Despite the dispute over who has power to remove or retain in county government, there's so much more to be celebrated among the victors. We cannot overlook, nor deny history was indeed made in Hamilton County, with sister and brother candidates, victoriously becoming first time office holders. Being elected to two major offices in Hamilton County, was indeed, no small feat. ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Soccer Wins First Ever SoCon Championship

With a flick of her head, Mackenzie Smith found the back of the goal and helped Chattanooga to its first-ever Southern Conference women’s soccer regular season title. The Mocs and Furman finished 1-1 in regulation Sunday afternoon in Greenville, S.C., securing UTC’s top seed in the SoCon postseason tournament. “So happy for the team and for everyone involved with our program,” ... (click for more)

UTC Golfers Win Furman Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team put in another dominating Sunday en route to a second consecutive trophy winning the Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs shot 11-under 273 to pull away to a 3-stroke win over Davidson and James Madison which were runners-up at level par 852. It was an impressive display with three cards in the 60s, another a smidge outside and a 73 for a drop ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors