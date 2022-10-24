Argument, Fight Broke Out Between Coaching Staff, Multiple Parents After Ooltewah High Homecoming Football Game

An argument and fight broke out between coaching staff and multiple parents after the homecoming football game at Ooltewah High School on Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officials stated, "At around 9:30 p.m. the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) at Ooltewah High School witnessed a verbal disturbance on the restricted area of the football field immediately following the Homecoming Football game between parents of athletes and coaching staff.

"The HCSO SRD de-escalated the situation by the field and soon after received word that there was an alleged fight occurring near the locker room between coaching staff and multiple parents. The HCSO SRD then requested assistance from additional law-enforcement personnel to help prevent further escalation and physical altercations.

"There were also other various verbal and physical altercations between parties that were eventually deescalated and broken up.

"The HCSO would like to thank the Chattanooga Police, Collegedale Police, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for their assistance with responding to these incidents."