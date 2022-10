Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRAGG, GLEN BERNARD

2010 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FEDERAL HOLD



BROWN, PATRICK M

9250 HARTLY PL OOLTWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUSBY, ANDREW STEPHEN

6814 HICKORY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING



CARTER, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 415 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RAPE

SEXUAL BATTERY



COLEMAN, COREY DEWAYNE

3600 SHIRLJO APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DUCKETT, MISTI DAWN

207 HARGROVE ST BECKLEY, 25801

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



GARCIA-CORDOVA, HECTOR DAVID

77083 RICHMOND AVE.





HOUSTON, 77010Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO DRIVERS LICENSE LAWHARDEN, DEREK ALLEN921 HORNE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARMON, JILL MARIEE 11T STAPT 917 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARRIS, TERI MICHELLE374 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOLLAND TAYLOR, LAUREN R6200 HIXSON PIIKE #223 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJACOBS, DERRELL WILLIAM215 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMES1607 ROANOKE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNABB, JOHNNY JR4107 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYERS, MEGAN A216 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPINEDA, GERARDO665 FREEWILL ROAD NW APT G CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114284Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROBINSON, JEFFERY LEBRON735 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEROE, STANLEY DARRELLHOMELESS DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SANDERS, EDDIE800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT7905 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMS, SHANA LYNN1323 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR (WARRANT)SNOWDEN, COBEY ALLEN749 BENSON ST HARTWELL, 30643Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULTTHOMAS, DARYL CORLELL4711 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR5139 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102167Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, JAMES HAYDEN1920 GUNBARREL RD #1401 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALKER, JOE RANDALL321 TENNESSEE AVE COWAN, 37318Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, LEONTE A205 CHADWELL RD KINGSPORT, 37660Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS