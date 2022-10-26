 Wednesday, October 26, 2022 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Commission Opts To Put 100% Of PILOT, TIF Payments To Schools In New Savings Fund Despite Superintendent's Objection

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution that says 100 percent of payments from PILOTs and TIFs will go into a new savings fund dedicated to county school building maintenance. The vote was 7-3.

The panel did so over the objections of Supt. Justin Robertson, who said those funds are counted on for school operations. He said, "It's expensive to run a school system."

He said he was not opposed to amending the resolution in which funds from PILOTs and TIFs would be evaluated on a case by case basis on where the money should go. 

He said the county schools currently get about $8 million per year in PILOT firms. 

Voting in favor were Warren Mackey, Greg Beck, Joe Graham, Mike Chauncey, Greg Martin, Jeff Eversole and Lee Helton.

Against were Steve Highlander, David Sharpe and Chip Baker. Commissioner Sharpe was outspoken against the resolution, answering "No way" when his name was called.

Gene-o Shipley was absent.

Supt. Robertson said the cost of fixing all the school building issues is probably in the $1.3 billion range.

PILOTs (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) are tax breaks for businesses, while TIFs (Tax Increment Financing) are special tax districts in which certain taxes collected in the district go toward infrastructure.

The resolution says:

A RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE APPROPRIATION OF ONE HUNDRED PERCENT (100%) OF ALL PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES (“PILOT”) AND TAX INCREMENT FINANCING (“TIF”) FUNDS RECEIVED BY HAMILTON COUNTY BE SET ASIDE IN THE CAPITAL NEEDS BUILDING FUND FOR THE HAMILTON COUNTY EDUCATION DEPARTMENT.

WHEREAS, there presently exists in Hamilton County a need to establish funds being directed specifically for the capital needs of the Hamilton County Department of Education;

WHEREAS, through the various Payment In Lieu of Taxes (“PILOT”) and Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) Agreements entered into between the Hamilton County, the City of Chattanooga, and developers specific amounts of finances are dedicated toward the Hamilton County Department of Education;

WHEREAS, it is the opinion of this county legislative body that of those funds received by Hamilton County during the period when said portion of PILOT and TIF funds are being received by Hamilton County that those funds be set aside to be earmarked specifically for the various capital needs of the Hamilton County Department of Education.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THIS COUNTY LEGISLATIVE BODY IN SESSION ASSEMBLED: That upon the passage of this resolution, as to all future Payment in Lieu of Taxes (“PILOT”) and Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) Agreements, one hundred percent (100%) thereof as received by Hamilton County as earmarked for payment to the Hamilton County Department of Education shall be deposited in the County’s Department of Education Capital Needs Building Fund for further allocation(s) as needed to meet the capital needs of the various facilities of the Hamilton County Department of Education. 


October 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Gas Station Owner Says He'll Exchange Woman’s Phone For Crackers She Stole; Disruptive Man In The Bathroom Is Trespassed

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Will Be In-Network With Additional Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Networks Effective Nov. 1


Police Blotter: Gas Station Owner Says He'll Exchange Woman’s Phone For Crackers She Stole; Disruptive Man In The Bathroom Is Trespassed

The owner of BP at 6960 Lee Hwy. told police a man and woman entered his store and began shopping around. He said he saw the woman take a pack of crackers and conceal it in her pants, under her sweatshirt. He also saw her continuing to shop and place a Popsicle in her pants as well. The man and woman approached the counter with various items to purchase and the owner was able to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mowbray Mountain Is Out Of Voter Exile

Hamilton County Commissioners Geno Shipley and Chip Baker, thank you so much. I am so grateful to y’all for restoring Mowbray Mountain back to the city of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek District 1. The recent redistricting stripped Mowbray Mountain from District 1, and moved us to District 2. I never thought in a million years it would be possible to restore Mowbray Mountain and ... (click for more)

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)

Nation’s First Downtown Disc Golf Course Is Opening In Dalton

The first permanent downtown disc golf course in the nation is opening next week in Dalton, Ga., and the holes are already open for play. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Friday, Nov. 4, t at 3 p.m. at the Old Freight Depot at 305 S. Depot St. and the course will host its first tournament the next morning. Officials said, "You might not know about ... (click for more)


