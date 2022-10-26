 Wednesday, October 26, 2022 54.0°F   overcast   Overcast

County Commissioners Awaiting Decision On Whether Wamp Will Veto Resolution Of Support For Taylor, Setting Up Civil Service

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

County Commission members are awaiting whether County Mayor Weston Wamp will veto a series of resolutions the panel passed last Wednesday backing County Attorney Rheubin Taylor after he was fired by the county mayor.

Commissioner Greg Martin noted that the county mayor has 10 days in which to veto a resolution.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said his office has not gotten a return of those resolutions from the county mayor office.

Commissioner Martin recommended that the commission not adjourn, but stay in recess, in case it needs to hold a special meeting to respond to the county mayor.

After meeting with a private attorney, the commissioners last week passed a resolution setting up a civil service system for county employees.

Another resolution blocks any firing of county employees (including attorney Taylor) until the new civil service program is set up.

Still another resolution unanimously passed says attorney Taylor would continue as county attorney "with no lapse" under his 2021 contract.

Also passed was a resolution "to protect the integrity of the county attorney office." It says no item could be removed from the county attorney office by any other county employee.


October 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Gas Station Owner Says He'll Exchange Woman’s Phone For Crackers She Stole; Disruptive Man In The Bathroom Is Trespassed

October 26, 2022

Commission Opts To Put 100% Of PILOT, TIF Payments To Schools In New Savings Fund Despite Superintendent's Objection

October 26, 2022

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Will Be In-Network With Additional Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Networks Effective Nov. 1


The owner of BP at 6960 Lee Hwy. told police a man and woman entered his store and began shopping around. He said he saw the woman take a pack of crackers and conceal it in her pants, under her ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution that says 100 percent of payments from PILOTs and TIFs will go into a new savings fund dedicated to county school building maintenance. ... (click for more)

Effective Nov. 1, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Blue Advantage (Medicare Advantage), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee BlueCare (TennCare), ... (click for more)



Opinion

Mowbray Mountain Is Out Of Voter Exile

Hamilton County Commissioners Geno Shipley and Chip Baker, thank you so much. I am so grateful to y’all for restoring Mowbray Mountain back to the city of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek District 1. The recent redistricting stripped Mowbray Mountain from District 1, and moved us to District 2. I never thought in a million years it would be possible to restore Mowbray Mountain and ... (click for more)

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)

Nation’s First Downtown Disc Golf Course Is Opening In Dalton

The first permanent downtown disc golf course in the nation is opening next week in Dalton, Ga., and the holes are already open for play. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the course on Friday, Nov. 4, t at 3 p.m. at the Old Freight Depot at 305 S. Depot St. and the course will host its first tournament the next morning. Officials said, "You might not know about ... (click for more)


