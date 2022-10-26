County Commissioners Awaiting Decision On Whether Wamp Will Veto Resolution Of Support For Taylor, Setting Up Civil Service

County Commission members are awaiting whether County Mayor Weston Wamp will veto a series of resolutions the panel passed last Wednesday backing County Attorney Rheubin Taylor after he was fired by the county mayor.

Commissioner Greg Martin noted that the county mayor has 10 days in which to veto a resolution.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said his office has not gotten a return of those resolutions from the county mayor office.

Commissioner Martin recommended that the commission not adjourn, but stay in recess, in case it needs to hold a special meeting to respond to the county mayor.

After meeting with a private attorney, the commissioners last week passed a resolution setting up a civil service system for county employees.

Another resolution blocks any firing of county employees (including attorney Taylor) until the new civil service program is set up.

Still another resolution unanimously passed says attorney Taylor would continue as county attorney "with no lapse" under his 2021 contract.

Also passed was a resolution "to protect the integrity of the county attorney office." It says no item could be removed from the county attorney office by any other county employee.