Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back and forth. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was walking around near the entrance of the hotel. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to be released from jail and he didn't know if he should get a hotel room or not. The hotel staff said there were no available rooms. The man said he would go somewhere else to wait. As he was attempting to leave, two women pulled in, yelling at him. The officer asked them to stop yelling and explain what was going on. One woman said she gave the man permission to drive her vehicle earlier in the day, however, she needed her car back. The man said he was unaware that he was no longer allowed to drive her car. After vehicle registration was reviewed and ownership was verified, the woman gave the second woman permission to drive the car. She was a neutral party and she took possession of the vehicle and drove the man to Motel 6.

* * *

Police received a report of two individuals (no clothing or further description) loading the trunk of a white sedan with mulch at the Ace Hardware at 8164 E. Brainerd Road. The sedan then fled the scene westbound on E. Brainerd Road. Both the suspects and the reporting party left before police arrived. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Police will reach out to Ace Hardware for additional suspect description and potential prosecution for theft.

* * *

A man at Gateway Avenue Apartments at 959 Gateway Ave. told police he and an old-time friend were in a verbal disagreement and he just wanted her to leave. Police spoke with the woman and she also stated they were in a verbal disagreement and agreed to leave. She took her property and left.

* * *

A woman on Citico Avenue told police she got in an argument with her boyfriend due to his alarm waking her up. She then said she found a glass pipe in the couch, and broke it. Police saw glass by the back door but did not see an actual pipe. Police observed that there may be a TPO for her boyfriend, with the woman being the protected party. Police found that the TPO was verified but not served, therefore making it invalid. The boyfriend said he was leaving and was on his way to work. He also said he was going to move out because of tensions between them.

* * *

A man on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police someone entered his unlocked 2016 Toyota Camry and stole a wallet, miscellaneous credit and debit cards, a military rucksack, miscellaneous clothing including BDU's, weatherproof gear, and a Gor-Tex jacket.

* * *

A man on Dewayne Road called police and said he received a text from what he thought was his bank (First Horizon) saying that his debit card account had been locked out and they needed his personal info to unlock it. They wanted his account number, PIN, Social Security number, name and date of birth. He gave them that info but he doesn’t remember if he spoke to someone or did it by text or electronically somehow. He then checked his bank account and discovered that over $800 had been taken out. He called his bank (First Horizon) and he found the illegal transactions were done and someone possibly withdrew the money by an online transaction or electronically somehow. The account was showing the transactions to be originating in New York and New Jersey.

* * *

A woman on Ivy Street told police sometime overnight someone entered her vehicle and stole a Chromebook laptop, her daughter's school ID, her bank card and two book bag/backpacks.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police she observed damage to her car consistent with it being "keyed". She described the damage as a long scratch on the passenger side trunk. She doesn’t know when this occurred and doesn’t have any suspect information.

* * *

A woman on Union Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone entered her vehicle and stole a wallet containing miscellaneous identity cards, credit and debit cards, and $20 in cash.

* * *

A man on W. 38th Street told police he came out that morning to his car, and found damage on the driver side of the vehicle. Police observed the damage and are unsure what the damage could be from. The man wanted to make a report for his insurance.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street recently traded a bicycle for another bicycle. He wanted police to document the bike in case it was to get stolen so there is a record of him possessing and owning the bicycle. The serial number with picture was documented.

* * *

Police spoke with two women at the police service center in reference to a matter where they had posted a video online. The video was from a local brewery where the first woman said they were bringing awareness to an incident. Since the video has been posted online, both women had received attention on social media. The public has made claims the two are working for militant groups for financial compensation, encouraging violence against trans, lesbian, and gay people. Both women said these things were not true and that they were simply investigative reporters. They said they had not made any statements or calls for violence against anyone or any groups. One woman was concerned that an individual on Facebook had come to a meeting that she hosted at her residence for a grassroot group and recorded the meeting. The woman from Facebook had made it known she would share the address for the upcoming meeting with anyone who reached out to her. She said the woman said she has an upcoming meeting and is concerned people would disrupt. The woman from Facebook is a member of a social justice group in Chattanooga and has made it known online she plans to dig into the social media accounts of the two women. One of the women said the woman from Facebook has found her government last name through social media which she refrains from using for safety on social media. She has seen and been sent online postings and comments on people talking about her and the other woman. The parties are calling for folks to report their social media accounts to try and have them removed or blocked. The parties have stated on one occasion if they saw one of the women in person they would become violent with her. One of the women showed police a copy of a city ordinance where they believed the establishment of the local brewery had violated section 5.54 Prohibited Acts on Premise. The two women wanted to make a report with the Chattanooga Police Department to document the actions online parties were making against them and attempting to defame their character. They have received phone calls from unknown numbers with no voicemail left from the numbers. No action was made known to the police of any in-person action taken against them. No police action was needed at this time.