Parkridge Health System Announces Construction Of New Freestanding Emergency Room In Soddy Daisy

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Parkridge Health System announced Thursday the construction of a new emergency room at 9402 Reco Drive in Soddy Daisy. Located off U.S. 27, the facility will be the northernmost access point to emergency services in Hamilton County and a satellite facility of Parkridge Medical Center. 

“This investment of more than $16 million will allow easier access to premium emergency services in one of the fastest growing areas of northern Hamilton County,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System “The convenient location will provide high-quality emergency services with access to a higher level care through Parkridge Medical Center and the entire Parkridge Health System.”

The 11,000 square-foot full-service emergency room will feature 12 emergency room beds, including a specialized trauma room and a wide array of diagnostic capabilities, a helipad, and support services – including CT and diagnostic X-ray, on-site laboratory, pharmacy and radiology support.

It will also include a helipad for emergency air transportation via Erlanger’s LifeForce.

Parkridge Soddy Daisy ER will provide the same level of emergency services as our other Chattanooga-based facilities, including board-certified physicians and nursing staff specially trained in emergency care.

“I would like to thank the Soddy Daisy and north Hamilton County communities for their support in this effort,” Mr. Ozburn said. “Without their help, this project wouldn’t have been possible.”

 

Groundbreaking and construction are expected soon.


October 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Loitering At Hotel Is Waiting For His Girlfriend Just Released From Jail; Investigative Reporters Are Harassed

October 27, 2022

Detective Larry Sneed, Who Helped Solve Signal Mountain Murders Case, Dies At 72

October 27, 2022

Dalton Businessman Convicted Of Disposing Of Drums Of Hazardous Waste In A Rock Springs Chicken House


Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back ... (click for more)

Former Hamilton County Sheriff chief homicide investigator Larry Sneed, who helped solve the Signal Mountain murders case, has died at 72. He began his law enforcement career in 1972, serving ... (click for more)

A Dalton, Ga., businessman has been sentenced for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Amin Ali abused the ... (click for more)



Police were called to Tru by Hilton at 7008 Shallowford Road on a report of a suspicious person. The caller said a man in a Mercedes Benz was driving through the parking lot, just going back and forth. Police arrived and spoke with the man who was walking around near the entrance of the hotel. He said he was waiting for his girlfriend to be released from jail and he didn't know ... (click for more)

Former Hamilton County Sheriff chief homicide investigator Larry Sneed, who helped solve the Signal Mountain murders case, has died at 72. He began his law enforcement career in 1972, serving as an officer with the Soddy Daisy Police Department. Twice while working with Soddy Daisy, he was shot in the line of duty. In one shooting he suffered minor injuries, but in the second ... (click for more)

Opinion

Parkridge CEO Thanks Soddy Daisy

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Soddy Daisy, Sale Creek and north Hamilton County communities. Parkridge Health recently received approval from the state of Tennessee to build a freestanding emergency room in Soddy Daisy that will serve the northwest area of Hamilton County. This approval would not have been possible without the support of the citizens, businesses ... (click for more)

Let's Talk Dropouts And Student Attendance

We have seen the National Assessment of Educational Progress grab headlines in recent days. Pundits are quick to proclaim that the sky is falling, but the truth is the scores have been consistent and relatively flat since 1970, particularly in reading. Not every student in a state takes NAEP, only a random sample of students---every two years. There is no individual data. I agree ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Working To Find 5 Starters

Tennessee’s media day for women’s basketball on Wednesday coincided with the release of the USA Today coaches’ preseason top 25 poll, which had the Lady Vols at No. 4. The day’s events showcased what went into that ranking. Players subbed in and out of practice drills in waves. UT coach Kellie Harper and her staff were working with 15 players. During her press conference beforehand, ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)


