Parkridge Health System Announces Construction Of New Freestanding Emergency Room In Soddy Daisy

Parkridge Health System announced Thursday the construction of a new emergency room at 9402 Reco Drive in Soddy Daisy. Located off U.S. 27, the facility will be the northernmost access point to emergency services in Hamilton County and a satellite facility of Parkridge Medical Center.

“This investment of more than $16 million will allow easier access to premium emergency services in one of the fastest growing areas of northern Hamilton County,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System “The convenient location will provide high-quality emergency services with access to a higher level care through Parkridge Medical Center and the entire Parkridge Health System.”

The 11,000 square-foot full-service emergency room will feature 12 emergency room beds, including a specialized trauma room and a wide array of diagnostic capabilities, a helipad, and support services – including CT and diagnostic X-ray, on-site laboratory, pharmacy and radiology support. It will also include a helipad for emergency air transportation via Erlanger’s LifeForce.

Parkridge Soddy Daisy ER will provide the same level of emergency services as our other Chattanooga-based facilities, including board-certified physicians and nursing staff specially trained in emergency care.

“I would like to thank the Soddy Daisy and north Hamilton County communities for their support in this effort,” Mr. Ozburn said. “Without their help, this project wouldn’t have been possible.”

Groundbreaking and construction are expected soon.